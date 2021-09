While UK energy utilities near breaking point over the price of wholesale gas, the next phase of the crisis will hit consumers. Utility companies cannot currently pass on rising gas costs to consumers because of a price cap set by regulator Ofgem. The regulator adjusts the price cap twice per year, with the next adjustment due from 1 October. This will raise the amount that companies can charge consumers, though it will still remain below current wholesale prices.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO