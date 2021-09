Feature Illustration: Concept rendering of the farmer’s market and office building to be constructed in Phase 1 of Solms Landing. Image: CREO Architecture. New Braunfels (Comal County) — Phase One of the commercial development at the master-planned Solms Landing project is expected to break ground by the end of this year, according to a report in the San Antonio Business Journal.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO