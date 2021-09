Rick Steves tells of expanding cultural horizons in Norway, where he learned to celebrate different cultures and to embrace a Norwegian philosophy of contentment. As we’ve had to postpone our travels because of the pandemic, I believe a weekly dose of travel dreaming can be good medicine. Here’s one of my favorite European memories from the land of my forefathers, Norway – a reminder of the fun that awaits us at the other end of this crisis.

