Jianchuan County – Baoan District Line, China

By Carmen
power-technology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJianchuan County – Baoan District Line is an 800kV overhead line with a length of 1953km from Jianchuan County, Yunnan, China, to Baoan District, Guangdong, China. Construction works on the Jianchuan County – Baoan District Line started in 2016 and the project was commissioned in 2018. The Jianchuan County –...

Japan ﻿pushes back, draws red line in island dispute with China

Related video above: US, UK, Australia unveil new security pact. Japan is drawing a red line around an island chain also claimed by China, pushing back at Beijing's increasingly aggressive military posturing, and setting the stage for a potential showdown between the region's two biggest powers. In an exclusive interview...
Hackney – Wimbledon Line, UK

Hackney – Wimbledon Line is a 400kV underground line with a length of 32km from Hackney, Greater London, UK, to Wimbledon, Greater London, UK. Construction works on the Hackney – Wimbledon Line project was commissioned in 2017. The Hackney – Wimbledon Line, which is an underground line, is being operated...
China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
#New Line#China Southern Power Grid#Baoan District Line#Csg#T D Line Substation#Globaldata
China power cuts interrupt Apple production lines

Not all Apple suppliers in China have yet been affected, and some of those which have, have instead limited their operations for other companies instead. However, manufacturers of iPhone components ranging from motherboards to speakers have been forced to halt work for several days. According to Reuters, the issue is...
Indonesia recommends route for Sun Cable’s AAPowerLink project

The Indonesian Government has recommended a route for the Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) project developed by Australian energy company Sun Cable. The AAPowerLink project is intended to transmit renewable energy from Elliott to Darwin and Singapore. Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Panjaitain confirmed the route for the transmission...
Abanto – Solorzano Line, Spain

Abanto – Solorzano Line is a 400kV overhead line with a length of 10km from Abanto, País Vasco, Spain, to Solorzano, Cantabria, Spain. Construction works on the Abanto – Solorzano Line started in 2015 and the project was commissioned in 2016. The Abanto – Solorzano Line, which is an overhead...
Recarei – Paraimo Line, Portugal

Recarei – Paraimo Line is a 400kV overhead line with a length of 20km from Recarei, Norte, Portugal, to Paraimo, Aveiro, Portugal. Construction works on the Recarei – Paraimo Line started in 2015 and the project was commissioned in 2016. The Recarei – Paraimo Line, which is an overhead line,...
Littlebrook – Kemsley – Rowdown Line, UK

Littlebrook – Kemsley – Rowdown Line is a 400kV overhead line with a length of 16km from Littlebrook, Kent, UK, to Rowdown, London, UK. Construction works on the Littlebrook – Kemsley – Rowdown Line project was commissioned in 2015. The Littlebrook – Kemsley – Rowdown Line, which is an overhead...
JinkoSolar to build ingot manufacturing plant in Vietnam

Chinese solar panel manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding has announced plans to build a monocrystalline ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Quảng Ninh Province, Vietnam, with a $500m investment. The facility will have an annual production capacity of 7GW and is intended to support the company’s existing overseas production facilities. Works on...
Aramco and partners finalise agreements for $12bn power JV

Saudi Arabian state-owned oil company Aramco has finalised definitive agreements to acquire and offer project financing for the $12bn gasification and power joint venture (JV) in Jazan Economic City (JEC), Saudi Arabia. The agreements were finalised with Air Products, ACWA Power and Air Products Qudra. The JV was founded in...
Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
The evolving nature of the nuclear industry

While nuclear energy is considered generally safe, the industry is still tackling criticisms of its safety and cleanliness, and justifying why even more investments should be poured into the sector during the clean energy transition. When stating their domestic policies and plans to address emissions ahead of the 2050 Paris...
Business professionals see greenwashing as a major issue, but genuine net-zero action doesn’t have to mean red ink

In a survey published in July, research analytics company GlobalData gauged the business community’s current sentiment towards emerging technologies across industries. The responses underlined the importance of sustainability, counterpointed by a perception that greenwashing is increasingly becoming an issue in this area. GlobalData analysts assess that once the pandemic is...
World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
