Horta – Eeklo Line, Belgium

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorta – Eeklo Line is a 380kV overhead line with a length of 12km from Horta, Brussels, Belgium, to Eeklo, East Flanders, Belgium. Construction works on the Horta – Eeklo Line started in 2015 and the project was commissioned in 2016. The Horta – Eeklo Line, which is an overhead...

power-technology.com

Cartelle – Meson Do Vento Line, Spain

Cartelle – Meson Do Vento Line is a 400kV overhead line with a length of 110km from Cartelle, Galicia, Spain, to Meson Do Vento, Galicia, Spain. Construction works on the Cartelle – Meson Do Vento Line project was commissioned in 2017. The Cartelle – Meson Do Vento Line, which is...
ECONOMY
power-technology.com

Tordesillas – Herreros Line, Spain

Tordesillas – Herreros Line is a 400kV overhead line with a length of 123km from Tordesillas, Castile and Leon, Spain, to Herreros, Castile and Leon, Spain. Construction works on the Tordesillas – Herreros Line started in 2015 and the project was commissioned in 2016. The Tordesillas – Herreros Line, which...
EUROPE
power-technology.com

Abanto – T Udalla Line, Spain

Abanto – T Udalla Line is a 400kV overhead line with a length of 10km from Abanto, País Vasco, Spain, to T Udalla, Cantabria, Spain. Construction works on the Abanto – T Udalla Line started in 2015 and the project was commissioned in 2016. The Abanto – T Udalla Line,...
TRAFFIC
power-technology.com

Fernao Dias – Estreito Line, Brazil

Fernao Dias – Estreito Line is a 500kV overhead line with a length of 330km from Fernao Dias, Sao Paulo, Brazil, to Estreito, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Construction works on the Fernao Dias – Estreito Line started in 2016 and the project was commissioned in 2018. The Fernao Dias – Estreito...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Littlebrook – Kemsley – Rowdown Line, UK

Littlebrook – Kemsley – Rowdown Line is a 400kV overhead line with a length of 16km from Littlebrook, Kent, UK, to Rowdown, London, UK. Construction works on the Littlebrook – Kemsley – Rowdown Line project was commissioned in 2015. The Littlebrook – Kemsley – Rowdown Line, which is an overhead...
ECONOMY
power-technology.com

Hackney – Wimbledon Line, UK

Hackney – Wimbledon Line is a 400kV underground line with a length of 32km from Hackney, Greater London, UK, to Wimbledon, Greater London, UK. Construction works on the Hackney – Wimbledon Line project was commissioned in 2017. The Hackney – Wimbledon Line, which is an underground line, is being operated...
ECONOMY
power-technology.com

Estrito – Fernao Dias Line, Brazil

Estrito – Fernao Dias Line is a 500kV overhead line with a length of 330km from Estrito, Maranhao, Brazil, to Fernao Dias, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Construction works on the Estrito – Fernao Dias Line started in 2016 and the project was commissioned in 2018. The Estrito – Fernao Dias Line,...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Power crisis deepens in Asia and Europe: What it means to shipping

There’s panic-buying of gasoline in the U.K. Natural gas prices in Europe and Asia are skyrocketing. Protests are breaking out across Europe due to spiking electricity bills. India and China are short of coal for utilities. Power is being rationed to factories in multiple Chinese provinces — and winter is coming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Belgium
Economy
Europe
Germany
power-technology.com

JinkoSolar to build ingot manufacturing plant in Vietnam

Chinese solar panel manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding has announced plans to build a monocrystalline ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Quảng Ninh Province, Vietnam, with a $500m investment. The facility will have an annual production capacity of 7GW and is intended to support the company’s existing overseas production facilities. Works on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
power-technology.com

The evolving nature of the nuclear industry

While nuclear energy is considered generally safe, the industry is still tackling criticisms of its safety and cleanliness, and justifying why even more investments should be poured into the sector during the clean energy transition. When stating their domestic policies and plans to address emissions ahead of the 2050 Paris...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

UK gas price crisis: the consumer price comparisons with nothing to compare

While UK energy utilities near breaking point over the price of wholesale gas, the next phase of the crisis will hit consumers. Utility companies cannot currently pass on rising gas costs to consumers because of a price cap set by regulator Ofgem. The regulator adjusts the price cap twice per year, with the next adjustment due from 1 October. This will raise the amount that companies can charge consumers, though it will still remain below current wholesale prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Tokyo protests S. Korea court order to sell assets for WWII compensation

A South Korean court has issued an unprecedented order for assets seized from Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to be sold to compensate World War II forced labourers, prompting Tokyo to protest on Tuesday. It is the first time a South Korean court has ordered the liquidation of Japanese corporate assets in a damages suit filed by World War II forced labourers, Yonhap added.
ADVOCACY
Sourcing Journal

Sri Lanka: Losing GSP Trade Status Would ‘Be Like a Funeral For Us’

These are tense times in Sri Lanka. A European Union (EU) delegation arrived in the capital city of Colombo Monday to review what has become a source of additional stress for a nation already beleaguered by a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, and reeling under Covid-19 related challenges. Trade privileges linked to the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) have recently come under scrutiny by the EU for human rights violations. This envoy comes at a key moment for Sri Lanka, which has been facing dipping foreign reserves leading to an alarming situation that Sri Lanka’s finance minister deemed a “dangerous foreign...
WORLD
AFP

Brussels urges VW to compensate all EU 'Dieselgate' customers

Brussels on Tuesday called on Volkswagen to pay out all European consumers -- and not just German ones -- affected by the "Dieselgate" scandal in which the automaker tampered with vehicle emissions to cheat pollution tests. The crisis hit Volkswagen in 2015 when it was revealed it had installed devices in 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide that greatly reduce nitrogen oxide emissions when subjected to pollution testing. 
BUSINESS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
Sourcing Journal

Browzwear, Otto Open 3D Design Training Centers in Bangladesh, China

The facilities, called digi-hubs, will provide upskilling and peer-to-peer sharing to the garment industry in both countries. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Sydney think tank says China less generous toward Pacific

China gave significantly less aid to Pacific island nations in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region, according to a Sydney-based think tank.Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank by 31% in 2019 to $169 million, the Lowy Institute said in its annual Pacific Aid Map released Wednesday.Only the World Bank pulled back more that year, but that had been expected after aid tripled between 2017 and 2018 through an extraordinary burst of investment, said Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the international policy think tank.“There has been a consistent level of growing...
CHINA

