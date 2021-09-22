A Proposal to Restore Stability to the Shaken U.S. Treasury Market
Right after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic in March 2020, the U.S. Treasury market came dangerously close to a meltdown. Sales of Treasury securities shot up to a new weekly record of over five trillion dollars as governments and corporations around the world raced to raise cash. Dealers couldn't keep up with orders. Prices and yields bounced crazily and volatility soared. Suddenly, the world's financial safe haven no longer looked like a refuge.
