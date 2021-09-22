CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

Judge rules in favor of TAA

By Josh Cozine The Trinity Journal
trinityjournal.com
 5 days ago

Judge Bradley Boeckamn formally ruled Monday, Sept. 13, that Trinity County violated a settlement agreement it made with Trinity Action Association in August 2019. Previously, on Aug. 27, the judge had issued a verbal order which prohibited extending Urgency Ordinance 1355 which had allowed many commercial cannabis cultivators to operate while awaiting environmental review by the backlogged county. In his final decision, the judge ruled that the county could not lawfully exempt itself from California Environmental Quality Act guidelines and could not grant or extend cannabis cultivation licenses without showing full CEQA compliance.

www.trinityjournal.com

