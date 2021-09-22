CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Muir

Review and recollection

 5 days ago

Greetings, readers! I hope this week’s article brings a bit less brain and a little more heart. I hope I don’t appear as though I don’t care about the Monument fire and River Complex by writing this science column in a somewhat “ostrich with her head in the sand” manner. I care very much about the current events unfolding in these mountains. It’s all I think about, why I decided to speak up and write in the first place. My heart breaks for all those displaced, who have lost homes and are surviving the chaos of destruction and evacuation as best they can.

Backbone Review

HIGH The air of hopelessness. LOW Some technically-poor transitions between scenes. WTF Pretty much everything, but that would be spoiling it…. Backbone is one of the most fascinating videogames I’ve played in a long time, and it’s not even because I was in the shoes of an anthropomorphic raccoon in a dystopian 20th-century Vancouver. In fact, while praise for the distinct art style, smooth animation and gorgeous pixel art is well-deserved, it all takes a backseat to the game’s fascinating ideas.
Yuoni Review

There is something undeniably creepy about ghosts who happen to also be children. Monsters? Pah. Crumbling zombie? Puh-leese. Small child ghost? Oh hells nah! Look at Alma from the F.E.A.R. games, the twins from The Shining; all have put the willies up me to varying degrees. Well, there’s now a new kid on the block with the latest game from Tricore – Yuoni. Taking a first person perspective and putting you in the diminutive shoes of a 10-year old protagonist, the scene is set for a good scare. Are you ready?
Gagarine Review

The Cité Gagarine was a real, 370 apartment, housing project, built in the early ’60s and named for and opened by the first man in space; Yuri Gagarin. Almost 60 years later, Gagarine finds it in dilapidated shape, condemned to demolition, its residents given their marching orders. Teenage Youri (Alseni Bathily) doesn’t want to leave. When his alternative, staying with his mother and her new boyfriend, doesn’t happen, Youri hides from the crew preparing the demolition, exploring his interest in space and constructing a kind of space station within the deserted building.
The Alpinist Review

Peter Mortimer’s “The Alpinist” seeks to explore the idea of “Alpine-ism”; less about if you get to the top of a mountain but more about how. The focus of his documentary is the fearless, quiet, Marc-Andre Leclerc. The film documents two years of the enigmatic 23 year old’s solo climbs, notably the Emperor Face of Mount Robson and, most significantly, completing the first winter solo ascent of Torre Egger in Patagonia.
Deathloop Review

I’ve been thinking about Deathloop a lot lately: on my way to work, walking the dog, in the shower. My days have been punctuated with burning questions, new theories, potential routes through levels, so much so I’ve been writing notes — seriously thorough notes. You know that famous meme of Charlie Day with his conspiracy theory board covered in red string? That’s been me throughout my entire Deathloop playthrough, and all I want to do is play more.
This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Crater Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
Eastward review

If you’ve ever felt the guilt of letting someone down after they’ve just expressed their love for you, you’ll be somewhere close to understanding how I feel reviewing Eastward from PixPil. I feel like this game has done everything possible to make me love it, from an incredible soundtrack, beautiful pixel art animation, a compelling story, and a wonderful central relationship that weathers everything this post-apocalyptic world throws at it. “So then why don’t you love it?” I hear you ask. The simple answer is: “I’ve no idea.”
John Muir
Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
A giant space rock demolished an ancient Middle Eastern city and everyone in it – possibly inspiring the Biblical story of Sodom

As the inhabitants of an ancient Middle Eastern city now called Tall el-Hammam went about their daily business one day about 3,600 years ago, they had no idea an unseen icy space rock was speeding toward them at about 38,000 mph (61,000 kph). Flashing through the atmosphere, the rock exploded in a massive fireball about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) above the ground. The blast was around 1,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. The shocked city dwellers who stared at it were blinded instantly. Air temperatures rapidly rose above 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit (2,000 degrees Celsius). Clothing and wood immediately...
The Rewinder Review

Taoism is a common philosophy/religion in China. Although hard to define, one of the key principles of Taoism is going with the flow of the universe. So rather than opposing others' thoughts and actions, a person adapts and uses them to improve their own life. If there is an example of this within the indie game space, it would be the wide use of pixel-art. The Rewinder is another 2D adventure with a strong pixel-art style. It sets itself apart by focusing on Chinese mythology and allowing players to change the past via a neat time-rewind mechanic. With a succinct narrative, The Rewinder offers enough to please most point-and-click adventure fans.
Review: Anacronte

Humanity faces the Sorcerers of Evil’s indefeasible designs in a struggle that defines the two species as winners and losers. I’ve seen a lot of strange animated short films throughout my life, but this right here may have a chance at taking the top spot. Most of the cartoon shorts I watched were primarily from Disney, Pixar, and other kid-friendly brands. This one, however, doesn’t belong in any of them. Three years after its debut, the award-winning and crowd-pleasing animated short has made its debut on HBO Max, and based on what I experienced, it’s something that you shouldn’t ignore.
Review: Bloodwash

For something I never really directly experienced myself, I have a lot of nostalgia for the halcyon days of the slasher flick. The days where the good stood alongside the bad, and it didn’t really matter which you got. You were in it to watch unrestrained filmmakers try to scare, disturb, or gross you out. They could be as tacky as they wanted to be, there was a market for it.
Bustafellows Review

Bustafellows admittedly caught me off guard. As a western Otome fan, my passion for this sub-genre has waned in recent years. Creativity has been on shorter supply and localization efforts continue to leave a lot to be desired. The last one I remember loving was Collar X Malice, and that was a few years ago and had its own issues with stilted dialogue. When PQube announced they were dipping their toes into the Otome market, however, my ears perked up. I had never heard of Bustafellows, but they have a rather good track record with solid localization work. These kinds of games desperately needed a breath of fresh air into them, but when I booted the game up I didn’t expect how much it would accomplish that outside of a buffed script.
Staxel Review

As a block-building game with farming, Staxel sounds like a good fit for fans of games like Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon, and Minecraft but how does it compare with these genre standards? Grab your tools and let's find out. Staxel is a first-person game that looks like Minecraft and has...
Foundation Review

Adaptations of seminal sci-fi tomes, like buses, come along all at once. Not only does this autumn welcome Denis Villeneuve’s take on Frank Herbert’s Dune, but Isaac Asimov’s Foundation — a series of books often named as one of Dune’s major influences — makes its debut on the small screen, courtesy of David S. Goyer. And while Dune has often been described as unwelcoming, Foundation makes Frank Herbert’s doorstop read like a Dan Brown novel.
