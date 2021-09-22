CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

Wildfire disaster relief loans available

trinityjournal.com
 5 days ago

On Saturday, Sept. 18, FEMA issued an amendment adding Tehama and Trinity counties for Individual Assistance. This activated the SBA disaster loan programs. SBA will establish a Virtual Business Recovery Center to provide personalized assistance to business owners. In addition, SBA will also open a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help homeowners and renters. Customer Service Representatives will be available to business owners and individuals to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each person complete their electronic loan application.

www.trinityjournal.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
