N.Y. Mets-Boston Runs

Westport News
 7 days ago

Mets fourth. Francisco Lindor walks. Javier Baez singles to shallow left field. Francisco Lindor to second. Pete Alonso walks. Javier Baez to second. Francisco Lindor to third. J.D. Davis walks. Pete Alonso to second. Javier Baez to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Michael Conforto singles to center field. J.D. Davis to second. Pete Alonso out at home. Javier Baez scores. Kevin Pillar flies out to center field to Kike Hernandez. Dominic Smith grounds out to shallow right field to Bobby Dalbec.

Amazin' Avenue

Poor baserunning and Boston power lead to Mets defeat

The Mets/Red Sox game last night was a microcosm of the season thus far. It started off looking good, some adversity was overcome, the Mets struck early, and then the wheels fell off. A season of missed opportunities was condensed into 9 innings at Fenway Park in a 6-3 loss.
Dominic Smith playing first base for Mets in Boston

New York Mets first baseman/left fielder Dominic Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's road game against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox. Smith is playing first base and batting eighth as the Mets open a two-game set at Fenway Park. Pete Alonso is serving as the club's designated hitter and cleanup man.
Series Preview: Mets Head To Boston For Two Games

The New York Mets (73-77, third place in the National League’s eastern division) travel to Boston to take on manager Alex Cora‘s Red Sox (86-65, second place in the American League’s eastern division) in a brief two-game series beginning on Tuesday night. The Mets are coming off a homestand that...
New York Mets, Boston Red Sox announce Tuesday night lineups

The New York Mets visit the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night to begin a two-game series. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York. Sports Betting:New York Mets at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and prediction. Mets on...
Beantown Blowout: Mets Bombarded 12-5 by Boston

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports. If you missed tonight’s game, here’s the only highlight you need. Chris Sale striking Javier Baez out on a slider that hit Baez’s back foot. Sale struck out eight batters across five innings. Allowing two runs in the process. The Mets lost 12-5...
Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
