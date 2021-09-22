Hagerstown - Dorothie Elizabeth Stout, 90, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Doey's House. Born Monday, June 8, 1931 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Victor C. Springer and the late Fern M. (Wibberly) Springer. Dorothie graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1949 and was a member of the 49ers Reunion Committee. She had been an active member of Christ's Reformed Church. She loved cruises and traveling to the Outer Banks with her family. She is survived by her three sons, Gregory W. Stout (Joseph) of Seminole, FL, Terry L. Stout (Gail) of New Freedom, PA, and Douglas B. Stout (Priscilla) of Hagerstown, MD; brother, Victor J. Springer of Hagerstown, MD; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Carlisle Stout, on October 22, 2019. His ashes have been patiently awaiting those of Dorothie. Dorothie and James's ashes will be joined together and a private inurnment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ's Reformed Church, 130 West Franklin Street, Hagerstown, MD, 21740. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.