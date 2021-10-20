CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Bull?

By Paul Sheehan
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMkz6_0c51MZCe00

Among the 17 celebrities competing on season 6 “ The Masked Singer ” season 6, the Bull has one of the best voices. He has been tipped as a frontrunner to win the Golden Mask since he made his debut as part of Group A on the September 22 premiere. Back then, he nailed his cover of Train hit “Drops of Jupiter,” which closed out the show. Since then he has sung “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts on episode 2 and “Circus” by Britney Spears on episode 4. We are in no doubt as to the true identity of the music man inside the Bull costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers including the answer to the question, “Who is Bull”?

The Bull is Todrick Hall . We know that the star masquerading as the Bull is a seasoned performer, someone who has the confidence to start one number standing behind the four judges — Ken Jeong , Jenny McCarthy , Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke — before strutting onto the stage. The Bull’s roar is rich and robust and is always the stand-out performance of the night.

We had a hint of things to come on the preview special when we heard Bull briefly raise his voice in song. He delivered a scorching cover of the Britney Spears ‘s classic “Circus.” It included a piercing scream that is an eerily exact echo of the one heard on Hall’s 2019 hit “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels.”

SEE The Masked Singer Spoilers: Season 6 Cast Revealed

The preview special included a set of clues for the Bull – photos of lions and tigers. Oh my, we can’t help but think of that famous scene from “The Wizard of Oz” when Dorothy, the Scarecrow and Tin Man express their fear of encountering such creatures. In 2016, Hall’s second album, “Straight Outta Oz,” paid homage to this 1939 film classic, right down to the ruby red lettering used for the word “Oz.” Hall hails from Plainview, Texas, home to one of the biggest beef processing plants in the country.

On episode 1, the Bull sang “Drops of Jupiter” by Train . Beyond sounding exactly like Hall, the Bull gave us clues that confirm our theory. He referenced Forbes magazine, which included Hall in their “30 Under 30 To Watch” issue. That reference to Hollywood taking notice is an allusion to Hall’s stint on “American Idol,” where he stood out during Hollywood week. And the Bull’s declaration that he is his own boss fits in with Hall’s bio and his quest for success via his own YouTube channel. One of his biggest viral hits was a cover of Hunter Hayes ‘ “Invisible”; there was a shot of Hayes as the Astronaut on Season 3 of “The Masked Singer” in the Bull’s video package.

On episode 2, the Bull performed a scorching cover of “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts punctuated by some jaw-dropping falsetto notes that were extremely high and difficult for anyone to hit. The various clues in the video package all confirm our theory. The shot of the cheerleaders ties in to Todrick in two ways – he was on the pep squad in high school and he came to fame in part based on his spoof of that classic movie about competitive cheerleading, “Bring It On.” And that photo of the Disney Concert Hall in L.A. references his last name as well as his start as a dancer at Disneyland and his recent recording of a song, “Magic Happens,” played during parades at the theme park.

On episode 4, the Bull got the room rocking to “Circus” by Britney Spears . So many of the Bull’s dance moves are familiar to fans of Todrick. And we saw a shot of another iconic music venue, Carnegie Hall, that includes his surname.

On episode 6, the Bull made the Bob Dylan classic “Make You Feel My Love” his own. Once again, we heard Todrick’s signature voice as the Bull crooned this ballad. His surname was once again referenced with a photo of pop duo Hall & Oates .

SPOILERS

Group A : Bull | Hamster | Jester | Pepper | Skunk

Group B : Banana Split | Caterpillar | Mallard | Queen of Hearts

We won’t know for sure that the Bull is Todrick Hall until he is unmasked. That is only going to happen when he loses a vote, which we doub, or wins the show as we predict. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Bull? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 6 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

'DWTS': Tyra Banks Drops Some Amazing News for Diehard Fans

Dancing With the Stars fans got some amazing news from host Tyra Banks during Monday's show — the Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour is coming back in 2022 after the 2020-21 tour was canceled due to COVID precautions. Kicking off Jan. 7, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia, your favorite dancers from the ABC show are coming together for a brand new show, touring the country until March 27, 2022, when it wraps in Modesto, CA.
TV SHOWS
Billboard

‘The Masked Singer’ Contestant Baby Is Revealed

Oh Baby, there was another big reveal on The Masked Singer. On Wednesday night (Oct. 6), Group A returned to the stage of Fox’s hit TV show to show off their best efforts. By night’s end, one of those five -- Baby, Bull, Hamster, Skunk and the "wildcard" Pepper -- was unmasked to the nation.
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Baby Reveal is Not At All What the Judges Expected

The Masked Singer had a colorful house party-themed episode this week for Group A. The big reveal of Baby at the end of the episode was honestly worthy of a tantrum. The judges were expecting an Oscar-nominated actor or an action star to be revealed. When that didn’t happen, they all looked disappointed. Luckily, a new wildcard performer has entered the completion and is already a favorite.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Who left Dancing with the Stars on Monday night?

Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated in the third episode of Dancing with the Stars as season 30 saw teams performing Britney Spears’ biggest hits.Chiu and Pashkov were placed in the bottom two alongside Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong.Last week, contestants Cody Risby and Cheryl Burke announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19, so instead of performing on the DWTS stage, they delivered a virtual performance from their homes. American professional Latin and ballroom dancer Derek Hough was absent from Monday’s (4...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Baby: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 4, “House Party,” which aired October 6 on Fox. “The Masked Singer” has sent the Baby into timeout. Performing under the toddler mask was comedian Larry the Cable Guy, who was sent packing at the end of the fourth episode of Season 6, “House Party.” Once again, none of the show’s panelists got it right. Ken Jeong named Gordon Ramsay as his pick. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Bruce Willis. Nicole Scherzinger guessed James Corden. Robin Thicke said it was Chuck Norris, but with a chuckle. “I...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Hunter Hayes
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Todrick Hall
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’: The Baby Reveals He Did The Show To ‘Completely Fool’ Jenny McCarthy

‘The Masked Singer’ unmasked the Baby during the October 6 episode. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the celeb behind the costume, who stunned everyone with his identity. Larry the Cable Guy was revealed as the Baby in the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Not one of the panelists guessed the Cars star, even though his name has been guessed multiple times with other masked celebs. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Larry about why he decided to do the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Who Are The Masked Singer's Banana Split Duo? Here's Our Best Guess

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 episode “Date Night.” Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer’s “Date Night” gave fans more clues than ever on the identities of contestants. Despite that, it’s been a challenge to guess all the contestants of Season 6, especially Cupcake, who was unmasked this week and revealed to be legendary singer Ruth Pointer. While I wasn’t quick enough to the draw to figure out her identity, I do think I have a solid guess on who the latest duo to grace the Fox series, Banana Split, may be.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

See Which Pair Went Home on Dancing With the Stars' Britney Spears Night

The Dancing With the Stars contestants will keep on dancing till the world ends, although one of those pairs will no longer do so in front of a TV audience. On Monday, Oct. 4, ABC's competition show devoted the episode to Britney Spears' music with "Britney Night," giving the contestants a way to send the embattled pop star support amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.
THEATER & DANCE
toofab.com

The Masked Singer Recap: Legendary R&B Superstar Unmasked

In a shocking twist, one of our illustrious panel of mad guessers actually got this one right!. It was a return to Group B on “The Masked Singer,” and with it came the addition of one of the most impressive and adorable costumes yet, the Caterpillar. What stood out the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Reality Tv#Straight Outta Oz#Group A
E! News

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Cupcake

Watch: Nicole Scherzinger Goes Full Detective Mode for "Masked Singer" Love was in the air on the latest installment of The Masked Singer. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, season six continued with the affection-themed "Date Night" episode. The performances included duo Banana Split doing "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, Cupcake keeping it funky with "Finesse" by Bruno Mars, Queen of Hearts getting sultry thanks to "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, Mallard bringing the energy back up with "My House" by Flo Rida and Caterpillar belting out "If I Were a Boy" by Beyoncé.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

The Masked Singer: Rob Schneider revealed under Hamster Mask!

Tonight’s The Masked Singer featured the Hamster, the Skunk, the Bull, the Pepper, and also a brand-new arrival in the Jester. Pretty eventful show, no? Some of the costumes remain ridiculous, and this was one of those episodes where the decision as to who to eliminate could go any different direction?
TV & VIDEOS
AceShowbiz

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Hamster Unmasked as Actor and Comedian

A new episode of the hit FOX show also features Leslie Jordan as the guest panelist after he hits the stage to perform 'This Little Light of Mine' as Soft Serve. AceShowbiz - In the Wednesday, October 20 episode of "The Masked Singer", Group A performers took to the stage in Halloween Episode. During this week’s "Time Warp" hour, the Bull, the Skunk, the Hamster and the Pepper were joined by the final wildcard contestant, which was revealed to be the Jester. That night also featured Leslie Jordan as the guest panelist after singing "This Little Light of Mine" as Soft Serve.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Popculture

Who Is Caterpillar in 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

A new competitor has officially entered the fray on The Masked Singer. During the "Date Night" episode, the show introduced the audience to the latest Wildcard contestant, the Caterpillar. Who is the Caterpillar? Read on to see all of the clues revealed so far. Additionally, if you want to catch any of The Masked Singer live, feel free to check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers so that they can watch their favorite programming when it airs.
TV & VIDEOS
kxrb.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 Group B New Wildcard Predictions

Group B was back on 'The Masked Singer' last night. This meant performances from the remaining group included Queen of Hearts, Mallard, Cupcake, and Banana Split. Then, we were introduced to a new Wild Card! The Caterpillar. Queen of Hearts sang "La Vie en Rose," which is in French! That...
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Cupcake Revealed to Be a Music Legend

On Wednesday night, The Masked Singer Season 6 returned for a date night episode, as Group B performed for a second time, along with a new wildcard performer. The singers shared clues about their love lives and chose which judges they would date. At the end of the night, Cupcake...
ENTERTAINMENT
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy