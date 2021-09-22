CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health official glad vaccination numbers still growing, however slowly

By Andy Raun araun@hastingstribune.com
Hastings Tribune
 7 days ago

Gradual increases in the percentage of South Heartland Health District residents vaccinated against COVID-19 continue, even as large numbers of new cases persist. According to Tuesday’s weekly update from the South Heartland District Health Department on developments involving the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, 43.5% of South Heartland residents now are fully vaccinated and 46.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Those percentages are up from 42.9% and 46.3%, respectively, one week ago.

