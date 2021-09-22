Jan 16, 1944 - Sep 19, 2021 Donald Eugene Detrow, 77, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 16, 1944 in Hagerstown, MD. He was son of the late Harry Detrow and Mildred (Smith) Detrow. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 49 1/2 years, Nancy Detrow and grandson Timothy Thomas. He attended North Hagerstown High School. He was the owner of Don's Janitorial Service, and also worked at T & R Tires, Warrenfeltz Distributors Inc, and the State Highway Administration, from which he retired in 2009. He had a passion for model trains and fishing. He has always been willing to help people in any way possible and has continued to do this even after his passing. He was an organ donor and has donated his body to the Maryland State Anatomy Board. He is survived by his wife of 2 years, Patsie Detrow; daughter Dawn Thomas and husband Mikel Thomas; son Keith Detrow and wife Melinda Detrow; daughter Katie Peck; six grandchildren Mikel Thomas, Brandi Stevens, Bryan Detrow, Matthew Detrow, Janell Peck, and Devin Peck; two great-grandchildren Chloe Thomas and Blake Thomas; stepdaughter Vicki Neff and husband Terry Neff; two stepsons Ted Myers and wife Angie; Gary Dennis and wife Cheryl; 2 step granddaughters, Holli Myers and Amber Myers. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 13205 Greensburg Rd, Smithsburg MD, with Pastor Julie Brigham officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Donald's name to the American Heart Association.