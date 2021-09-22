CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

International boot camp season is like Christmas for League of Legends esports fans

theloadout.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Mid-Season Invitational was memorable for a number of reasons. PSG Talon asserted itself on the international stage with a substitute botlaner, Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami proved his haters wrong, and Li ‘Xiaohu’ Yuan-Hao became the first player to win an international event in two different roles. But for me,...

www.theloadout.com

Comments / 0

Related
swosu.edu

SWOSU Esports Holding Tryouts for Call of Duty and League of Legends

SWOSU Esports will be conducting two more tryouts this semester—September 18 for Call of Duty and October 2 for League of Legends. Tryouts will be held starting at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. both days at the Esports Arena in the Wellness Center on the Weatherford campus. Students are required...
VIDEO GAMES
focusnewspaper.com

Registration Now Open For Hickory eSports Leagues

Hickory – Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s fall esports leagues. Gamers are invited to participate and compete head-to-head online in games like Rocket League, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, NBA 2K21, and Madden 21!. How to join for free:. 1. Download the FREE Mission Control app...
HICKORY, NC
Hickory Daily Record

Hickory holding sign-ups for fall Esports leagues

Registration is currently underway for the city of Hickory’s fall Esports leagues. Gamers are invited to participate and compete head-to-head online in games like Rocket League, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, NBA 2K21 and Madden 21. To join for free, download the Mission Control app at www.missioncontrol.gg/play or from the...
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Esports#Christmas#Boot Camp#Psg Talon#Ibrahim Fudge Allami#Uzi#Euw#Chinese#Korean#Edward Tactical
chanhassen.mn.us

eSports League - Single-Game Option

With your registration fee, you may select 1 game to play and gain access to ladders, leagues, and tournaments for that individual game. These activity options will provide 3+ games per week in the selected title. The Blaze Fire video gaming and eSports club is a fun, safe way for the gamers in your household to play with other age-verified competitors so they can make friends within their own community through video gaming. Joining the club gains players access to organized community play to choose to participate in structured leagues and tournaments or social ladder and play activities. Players aged 7+ will participate from home and engage safely in club activity through the Safe Harbor-certified platform GYO Score. Available games frequently rotate to keep up with the most popular titles for kids. Prizes and rewards can be earned for participation and also winning our special skill-based tournaments and leagues. All gamer skill levels are welcome!
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Who is the new legend in Apex Legends Season 11?

Apex Legends Season 11 isn’t too far away, and there has been lots of speculation on who the next legend will be. Here’s everything we know so far about the potential candidates, Maali and Ash. Apex Legends Season 10 is still kicking on. However, players are already thinking about what...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is Jungle Proximity in League of Legends?

Jungle proximity, commonly abbreviated to “JP,” is an advanced stat in League of Legends. Jungle proximity is used to calculate the relationship between a jungler and their laners. In short, jungle proximity is a stat that tracks how much time a jungler spends near a specific laner. Junglers aren’t the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The 7 worst champions in League of Legends

Keeping up with the metagame is almost a must if you’re looking to climb up in League of Legends’ ranked ladder. Each balance patch can shift champion power rankings, and some characters may fall behind the rest of the competition. While it’s still possible to master them and carry your team, you’ll spend far more effort to get to the top.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Esports
techacrobat.com

Top 5 Games Like League of Legends

League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) powerhouse developed by Riot Games. It was released back in 2009 and since then has been a crowd favorite. This 2021, the game reached a whopping 115 million monthly players! That’s just how massive this game is. This game relies...
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

eFuse to produce upcoming Esports Collegiate season

Collegiate esports body Esports Collegiate (ESC) has partnered with esports platform eFuse to produce ESC events for the 2021-22 academic year. The partnership will see eFuse produce, stream, and coordinate 280 competitive matches for the conference’s 14 teams across the three-month season. Launched in 2020, Esports Collegiate is the governing...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits trophy guide – every trophy and how to earn it

If you are playing through Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PlayStation, then chances are you are looking out for every little collectble so you can add a shiny new platinum trophy to your collection. With 42 Kena: Bridge of Spirits trophies to collect, you’ll need to play through the game a couple of times to secure them all.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits’ Photo Mode is already capturing some amazing shots

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has finally been released on PS5, PS4, and PC and fan reception to the game has been positive, much like the critical reception (with the game’s Metascore currently sat at an 85). To celebrate their love of the game, players are already taking some amazing snaps with the game’s robust Photo Mode.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Chorus preview – a mesmerising world made dreary by its combat

There’s an old quote from the leadup to the launch of Halo 2 from Bungie’s former game design lead Jaime Griesemer that says: “If you can get 30 seconds of fun, you can pretty much stretch that out to be an entire game.” These are some wise words that I generally consider to be true. That’s why I hate to tell you that, after playing a few hours of Chorus, a promising-looking arcade space shooter from Deep Silver, it isn’t able to achieve that crucial 30-second loop.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Is Diablo 2 Resurrected On Game Pass?

Diablo 2 Resurrected is here, remastering the beloved RPG for both PC and consoles and delivering a visually gorgeous monster-slaying adventure. The game’s classic feel has been retained by Blizzard, and as such both fans of the original and new players want to know if they can check out Diablo 2 Resurrected on Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Why Pearl Abyss left medieval meadows for a modern metropolis with DokeV

DokeV was one of the most bewildering but also fascinating announcements from Gamescom 2021. From Pearl Abyss, the team behind medieval games such as Black Desert and Crimson Desert, DokeV was a very sharp turn into a contemporary setting for a studio that has only build medieval landscapes before. Now, we have learned a little bit about why the studio decided to build a modern urban playground, instead of their third large countryside landscape.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

League of Legends is getting more items next pre-season

Mythic items significantly changed the nature of the shop in League of Legends and depending on who you ask, it was a massive success in refreshing the game or a bit of a failure to diversify character builds. Now it appears Riot is working on the latter part of that sentence as they are preparing to introduce more items in the next preseason.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy