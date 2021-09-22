THE CITY of Roanoke has a job vacancy for a
THE CITY of Roanoke has a job vacancy for a communication Officer/jail security officer. Applicant must be 18 years of age and willing to work at unscheduled times in emergencies. Deadline to apply for this position is Friday, October 8, 2021. The City of Roanoke is an equal opportunity employer. Job description will be available aiong with applications at the Alabama Career Center located at 3928 Highway 431, Roanoke, Alabama 36274. (38-40c)www.therandolphleader.com
