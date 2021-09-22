Guaranty officers earn certifications
Guaranty Bank & Trust, the Delhi-based community bank, recently announced two of its bank officers obtained certification. Garrett Aymond, Assistant Vice President & Credit Analyst has earned the Community Bank Credit Analyst (CCBCA) certification and the Commercial Loan Officer (CCLO) certification. Aymond, currently the bank’s credit analyst based in our Delhi location, has also served as a loan officer in several of our branches.www.hannapub.com
