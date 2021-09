Sedona Recycles is getting the word out that in the very near future it may have to add an additional two items to its list of recyclables they can no longer accept. During the Tuesday, Sept. 14, Sedona City Council meeting, Sedona Recycles Board President Doug Copp updated the council on a dilemma they are currently facing. He felt it was right to keep the council updated on the matter since the city pays a large portion of their operating costs — $203,000 for the current fiscal year.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO