The long-delayed Tony Awards ceremony has happened at last, and much of it played out as expected — see, for instance, the string of wins for “Moulin Rouge!,” which seemed the likely winner going into the evening. But still, there were some shockers. Here are the biggest snubs, surprises and takeaways of the night. TAKEAWAY: #TonysSoWhite? There were a number of nominees of color up for this year’s Tonys, but when all the wins were tallied, the trophies went to a pool of winners that was almost as white as the winners of the Emmys just the week before. It was a...

OSCARS ・ 1 DAY AGO