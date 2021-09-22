The Nordisk Panorama announces its winners
Despite uncertainty about the future (see the news), the Nordisk Panorama made a triumphant return to a live format between 16 and 21 September in the Swedish city of Malmö. The festival, dedicated to shorts and documentaries emanating from the likes of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Norway, provided audiences with a fulsome selection of films as well as a packed industry programme for the healthy number of film professionals in attendance. After a successful six-day event, the winners of Nordisk Panorama were announced at an event held at Malmö City Hall on Tuesday night.cineuropa.org
