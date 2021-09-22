The Nordisk Panorama announces its winners

From 13 to 17 October 2021, the MIA International Audiovisual Market, directed by Lucia Milazzotto, will be back. The seventh edition will take place as usual in Rome, in the spaces of the Palazzo Barberini, the Cinema Moderno and the Cinema Quattro Fontane. After being one of the few in person appointments in 2020, the MIA reports for 2021 an increase of 30% in the number of screenings with more than 140 of them, and 80 between market and world premieres, further proof of the desire to return to seeing films at the cinema and to meet in person again. As in the previous edition, the on-site activity will be enhanced and integrated with the online one, through the MIA Digital platform.

