San Sebastián's European Film Forum focuses on what we need (and what we have) in terms of green production
After the pandemic has shaken the film industry to its very core, the participants in the European Film Forum of this year’s San Sebastián International Film Festival are convinced about one thing: we need to keep focusing on doing something about what reportedly caused 2020's pandemonium: the climate crisis. Under the title "Green Deal: Challenges or Opportunities for the European Audiovisual Industry?" and moderated by Elena Neira, the event gathered experts to discuss the steps that the industry needs to take right now.cineuropa.org
