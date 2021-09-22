The 39th Golden Rose Film Festival to present 12 Bulgarian features in competition

Despite the current times, spending time indoors as the air begins to cool is only natural. And one of the best ways to do so remains the pleasure of enjoying great films in a community setting (safely, of course, by following each venue’s COVID-19 protocols). While online streaming is still an option, many upcoming film festivals are finally offering patrons the opportunity to savor some cutting-edge cinema in the best possible setting—a darkened theater among fellow film aficionados. This fall, several film fests and other celebrations of cinema are available all over the Boston area, starting with the Boston Film Festival, which hosts virtual screenings beginning September 23 of several shorts, features and documentaries via the Eventive streaming platform. Next up is the Boston Latino International Film Festival September 24–October 3, an all-online affair that screens nine new films, including a documentary about iconic entertainer Rita Moreno and Los Hermanos/The Brothers, the poignant true story of two Cuban musician brothers—one living in Havana, one in New York—who are reunited after decades years apart. Speaking of documentaries, another annual film tradition in these parts is the 7th annual GlobeDocs Film Festival, which arrives October 13–17 to tell more than 20 real-life tales followed by discussions with filmmakers and experts from the staff of The Boston Globe. Both virtual and in-person programming at the Brattle and Coolidge Corner theatres is planned, and films include docs on pioneering oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau and groundbreaking tennis legend Arthur Ashe.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO