The 39th Golden Rose Film Festival to present 12 Bulgarian features in competition

By Mariana Hristova
cineuropa.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden Rose Film Festival, taking place from 23-29 September in the Black Sea coastal city of Varna and organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center, will showcase the entire slate of Bulgarian fiction production – encompassing features and short films – created since the last edition in 2020. The competition programme includes 12 features and 15 short films, with six additional productions in the Open Horizons section.

