As Morrissey said in his musical pomp, before he discovered nasty, right-wing politics, “Heaven knows I’m miserable now.” There is really something about living under the glare of religious belief, with its promise of the afterlife and the washing away of sin and guilt, that makes ordinary life feel wanting somehow. If the lord above expects impeccable, upright actions – especially important for the harsh Protestantism present in this film – his followers are going to go about their lives in skittish paranoia, the consequences of a misstep always looming. As in Heaven.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO