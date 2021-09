All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The inaugural Champion Film Salon International Film Festival was created by co-founders Cary and Nicole Sandoval to raise awareness for disabilities. With ongoing discussions and movements dedicated to inclusivity and diversity, it was important to the duo to create an artistic space to ensure the voices, talent, and work of filmmakers with disabilities and films about disabilities would be heard.

