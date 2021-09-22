CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melvin Van Peebles, Pioneer Of Black Cinema, Dead At 89

By BJ Colangelo
 6 days ago

One of the most influential Black filmmakers of all time passed away in his home on Tuesday night. Melvin Van Peebles cemented his legacy with films like the radical comedy "Watermelon Man" and the blaxploitation masterpiece "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song." He was 89-years-old. His family, Janus Films, and The Criterion...

ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
IndieWire

Catholic Protesters Gather Outside NYFF Premiere of Paul Verhoeven’s Lesbian Nun Drama ‘Benedetta’

Catholic protesters descended on Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center for the New York Film Festival premiere of Paul Verhoeven’s scandalous lesbian nun drama “Benedetta.” The movie, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to shock and acclaim, stars Virginie Efira as Benedetta Carlini, a novice nun in the 17th century who joins an Italian convent and has a lesbian love affair with another nun. IFC Films, which opens the “Basic Instinct” and “Elle” director’s latest on December 3 stateside, confirmed to IndieWire that the protest was, indeed, not a publicity stunt. Festival attendees shared news and photos of the protest...
Variety

‘Fever Dream’ Review: Director Claudia Llosa Goes Into the Mystic Again, This Time With Netflix Polish

“Fever dream” has lately become an overused term in film marketing and criticism alike, often generically applied to anything faintly strange or surreal with fractured storytelling trickery and a lick of gauzy ambience. As a title for the latest feature from Peruvian director Claudia Llosa, it serves a similarly loose, woolly purpose, despite not being particularly apt: A psychological thriller in which two mothers fear their children’s souls have gone adrift, the film’s narrative unfolds less as fever dream than waking nightmare, though its hazy, sunstruck styling lends it a certain somnambulant quality. As with Argentine writer Samanta Schweblin’s celebrated source...
worldofreel.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Trailer Leaks Online …

This looks glorious. A dash of “Punch Drunk Love” mixed in with the character mosaic of “Boogie Nights.”. This is obviously an inferior quality screen-shot video of the the teaser for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, but goddamit if you don’t feel that cinematic energy and vibe coming through your screen.
Melvin Van Peebles
‘You have to be a control freak’: Mike Leigh on 50 years of film-making

At 78, with three Baftas and a Palme d’Or under his belt, the director still sees himself as an outsider. He talks about Hollywood’s obsession with big names, his determination to portray ‘real people’ – and being accused of pretension. Interviewing Mike Leigh is a daunting prospect, not because of...
Amos Vogel's Myriad of Possibilities: "Film as a Subversive Art" in 2021

The Man from Onan (1971). Image from the 2021 edition of Film as a Subversive Art, courtesy of The Film DeskFilm programmer, critic, and educator, Amos Vogel was fueled by the conviction that cinema, more than just a mechanism for entertainment or vehicle of self-expression, presented a myriad of possibilities, amongst them the potential to educate, power to politicize and ability to subvert. It was a conviction that set him apart from many of his contemporaries who, viewing commercial iterations of cinema as products of the calculated and narcotic American culture industry, cast aspersions on its inherent value. Theodor Adorno, for example, notoriously excluded cinema from the field of Art with the logic that its aesthetic techniques were subordinate to its technological ones, proclaiming, “I love to go to the movies; the only thing that bothers me is the image on the screen.”Determined to counter the medium’s marginalization, Vogel founded.
Parminder Nagra Joins Crime Drama ‘Di Ray’ From ‘Line of Duty’ Duo

ER alum Parminder Nagra is set to star in a new British crime drama series, Di Ray, from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and one of its stars Maya Sondhi. British broadcaster ITV has picked up the four-part series, which revolves around Birmingham-based police officer Rachita Ray, who takes on a case that forces her to face a lifelong personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage. The story will follow a murder investigation while at the same time exploring issues of racism in the workplace. Nagra, perhaps best known for her role as Dr. Neela Rasgotra in the NBC medical drama series ER, will play Ray, who is promoted to the murder unit to investigate what is described as a “culturally specific homicide.” Ray is disappointed, believing she was chosen for her ethnicity rather than her skillset. However, she is determined to find the killer and confront her colleagues’ biases.
Back to One, Episode 171: Tom Skerritt

Tom Skerritt is the very definition of a veteran actor. Mash, Alien, Steel Magnolias, Top Gun, A River Runs Through It, and countless other supporting credits in films and television grace his esteemed resume, plus an Emmy for Picket Fences. But never a lead role in a feature film! Until now. East Of The Mountains just might be 88-year-old Tom Skerritt’s best work on the screen. It’s an assured, vulnerable, simple yet extremely powerful performance, utilizing, as he describes in this episode, his “less is more” approach to acting. He talks about what he learned mentoring with Robert Altman and […]
Kindness in Film Summit Sets Debut Online Conference With Industry Luminaries

The Kindness In Film Summit’s debut online conference on Sept. 30 boasts a host of industry luminaries. Speakers set to feature at the event include Bianca Gavin (Pulse Films), Bee Devine (Sky), Gareth Unwin (Screenskills) Jules Hussey (Brazen Productions), Sara Putt (Sara Putt Associates), David Vickery (Industrial Light & Magic), Victoria Einslee (actor and founder Primetime) and Paul Brett (Flying Tiger Entertainment).
Busan Builds Actors House as Monument to Thespian Craft

The Busan festival has experienced its share of fandom in previous editions, with everything from frenetic crowds at guest visits in Haeundae, an overflowing Biff Square in Nampodong, through to star-struck teenagers camping in the entrance to the Grand Hotel. None of these are particularly appropriate in the age of Covid and social distancing.
Steve McQueen to Receive Cologne Film Prize

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen will receive this year’s Cologne Film Prize in honor of his life’s work. The British director and Turner-winning visual artist, won the Academy Award for best picture for his 2013 drama 12 Years a Slave.  More recently, McQueen has focused on the small screen, with his Emmy-nominated miniseries Small Axe, a series of films focused on London’s Afro-Caribbean community, and the Amazon documentary series Uprising. The Cologne Film Prize, which comes with a $30,000 (€25,000) cash bursary, honors filmmakers who “have made an outstanding contribution to the further development of film and media language.” Previous winners include David...
The Deuce Notebook: Sister Acts

Sister Maria, a.k.a. La SexorcistaMovie-lovers!Welcome back to The Deuce Notebook—a collaboration between Mubi's Notebook and The Deuce Film Series, our monthly event at Nitehawk Williamsburg that excavates the facts and fantasies of cinema's most infamous block in the world: 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues. For each screening, my co-hosts and I pick a title that we think embodies the era of 24-hour genre-hopping, and present the venue at which it premiered...This month, we welcome one of our favorite Deuce-regulars, Screen Slate contributor Madelyn Sutton, who’s taken the helm and commandeered us down a merciless spiral of nunsploitation… Check out her piece below for your fill of nuns gone wild!—The Deuce JockeysVanessa Redgrave in Ken Russell’s The Devils (1971)Naughty nuns: the appeal is obvious. Cloaked in the magnetic mystery of her thick twill tunic, the solid walls of the cloister,
Variety Announces 10 Screenwriters to Watch for 2021

Variety has released this year’s list of 10 Screenwriters to Watch. A conversation with the honorees will take place on Oct. 17 at the Mill Valley Film Festival. The magazine will also honor Italian helmer-scribe Paolo Sorrentino (“Hand of God”) with the Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award. The annual 10 to Watch program celebrates breakthrough screenwriters, actors, directors, comics, animators, producers and cinematographers. Some of the screenwriters are being honored for films that have already premiered and received critical acclaim, like “King Richard,” while others, like “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” remain highly anticipated. At least half of the selected films had...
Amalia Ulman Brings Us ‘The Grifters,’ with Compassion and Laughter, in ‘El Planeta’

“El Planeta” is a graceful willow of a movie. The distributor is tiny; it was made on a whisper of a budget, with a crew of five, in black-and-white. It’s also the kind of movie that makes you want to talk fast, so people can learn how great it is before their attention spans are flattened by the tsunami of awards-season marketing. The debut feature of Argentine-born Spanish artist-turned-filmmaker Amalia Ulman, Sundance 2021 premiere “El Planeta” is all her: She’s the director, writer, producer, and star, one of only three named characters in the film. (One is her own mother, Ale...
Celine Dion Feature Documentary Gets Singer’s Full Support

Global superstar Celine Dion is getting the feature documentary treatment. The French Canadian singer has given her blessing to a new feature documentary from Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division, in partnership with Sme Canada and Vermilion Films. The as-yet-untitled feature will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, and promotional materials claim it will “serve as the definitive feature” on the star.
The 12 Best Tom Hardy Movies Ranked

Tom Hardy is one of the most popular actors working today, and with good reason: He's also one of the best. Hardy is known for innovation and originality -- whether he's masking his face, trying out a new voice, physically transforming his appearance, or navigating between different genres, Hardy takes chances that his contemporaries simply don't.
Watch Steven Spielberg, Mel Gibson And Hilary Swank Discuss The Cinematic Career And Legacy Of Clint Eastwood In CRY MACHO Featurette

From Warner Bros. Pictures come director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama CRY MACHO. The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.
Saban Films To Acquire Alejandro Hidalgo’s Horror Drama ‘The Exorcism Of God’ Ahead Of Fantastic Fest Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films is finalizing a deal to acquire The Exorcism of God, a horror drama from Alejandro Hidalgo (The House at the End of Time), which is set to premiere today at Fantastic Fest. The company will handle the film’s distribution in the U.S., as well as in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland and South Africa, with XYZ Films continuing to oversee international sales in other territories. The feature, set in an isolated Mexican town, follows Father Peter Williams (Will Beinbrink), an American exorcist who becomes possessed by the Devil, subsequently committing a terrible sacrilege. 18 years later, the consequences of his sin come...
Lena Dunham Marries Musician Luis Felber

Lena Dunham is a married woman. The 35-year-old Girls star tied the knot with Luis Felber over the weekend, according to media reports. The happy occasion comes less than a year after Lena publicly confirmed she was dating the 35-year-old musician who performs under the name Attawalpa. Neither of them has yet to confirm the nuptials on social media or share anything from it. On Sunday, Sept. 26, Luis cryptically posted the song "This Will Be Our Year" by the band The Zombies, adding heart and alien emojis. E! News has reached out to Lena's team and has not heard back. During an interview with The New York Times that published in April, Lena spoke about Luis, who...
