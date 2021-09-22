Seth Rogen, Ben Stiller, and More Hollywood Talent Offer Support for IATSE Strike
Workers in one of Hollywood’s biggest unions are considering a strike, and some of the entertainment industry’s most high-profile performers are showing their support. The leaders of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union, which represents around 150,000 of Hollywood’s crafts workers, have called on its members to give them the authorization to strike following months of stalled contract negotiations with producers.www.imdb.com
