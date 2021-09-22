Seth Rogen, Ben Stiller, and More Hollywood Talent Offer Support for IATSE Strike

The latest Nintendo Direct delivered plenty of info on games like Bayonetta 3 and the rumored Nintendo Switch Online expansion, but it also included some movie news as well. We’ve known for a while that Nintendo and Shigeru Miyamoto are collaborating with Despicable Me creators Illumination on an animated Super Mario movie, but today we got a few actual details. No trailer or anything, but Miyamoto did show up to reveal the movie’s cast, and…hoo boy, it’s going to get people talking. If you thought the sheltered world of Nintendo would be spared the Hollywood celebrity voice treatment, well, think again (thanks to GameXplain for capturing the video).

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO