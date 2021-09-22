‘Star Wars: Visions’: How the Anime Anthology Expands the Franchise by Returning to its Japanese Roots
“Star Wars: Visions,” the new nine-part anime anthology on Disney+, returns the franchise to its Japanese roots even more directly than “The Mandalorian” to expand the universe. What’s exciting is how the seven anime studios filter the franchise so comfortably through the prism of Japanese culture. That’s because George Lucas’ original vision for “Star Wars” was an imaginative fusion of Japanese cinema and sci-fi space opera.www.imdb.com
Comments / 0