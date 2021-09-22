CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Undercover

Cover picture for the article"I’ve seen how he compromises and betrays the people who work for him: he’s fucked everyone over! He’s turned the Bureau into the biggest drug dealer in the country." It’s 2015 and we’re in a Parisian bar where a French inside man based in Marbella ("I’m neither a cop nor a thug") and a journalist working for the French daily Libération are meeting up for the very first time. The French Central Bureau for the Repression of Illegal Drugs Trafficking (OCRTIS) is under scrutiny following the seizure by French Customs of 7 tonnes of cannabis resin, found in a van parked in the capital. Indeed, the prosecutor learns that the person involved in this crime was supposedly under surveillance by the Bureau and that the huge dealer due to receive the merchandise works as an informer for the Bureau’s head. The latter claims that his laissez-faire approach is part of a far wider strategy aimed at bringing down the entire drug dealing network, but according to his own inside man in Andalusia, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Who is lying here? Who is untouchable? What risks do they run by revealing everything? Up to what level should those within the political hierarchy look the other way in the hope of a result? It’s into the depths of these extremely troubled waters that Thierry de Peretti dives by way of Undercover.

Variety

‘Undercover’ Review: Journalists and Narcs Do Battle in a Solidly Gripping, Fact-Based French Procedural

Whenever a film begins with a disclaimer asserting that the story you’re about to see is fictional — and furthermore, that what shall unfold on-screen “should not be considered a reflection of a reality” — it’s hard not to go in assuming the exact opposite. Why protest so much if there’s no factual basis there? In the case of “Undercover,” our skepticism is precisely the filmmakers’ intent: That introductory, legally obligatory text could hardly make its irony any clearer with actual scare quotes. Names have been changed, but anyone familiar with the headlines can tell that Thierry de Peretti’s no-frills, teeth-gritted procedural...
rochesterfirst.com

Man receives maximum sentence for selling fentanyl to undercover RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Divine Chandler, 27, was sentenced to 9 years in prison Monday, after selling fentanyl to an undercover officer. Prosecutors say Chandler was already the subject of an investigation on June 14, 2019, when he sold the drugs to an undercover Rochester Police Department investigator. Last month,...
Quad-Cities Times

Davenport man arrested for selling meth to undercover MEG agent

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Davenport man Tuesday for allegedly selling more than 7 grams of meth to an undercover agent with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group in June. Ronald Laverne Hawk, 53, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to...
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Yearlong multi-agency operation yields 40 indictments

Forty people were served arrest warrants on federal weapons and drug charges in connection with a yearlong multi-agency investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Lubbock, officials announced this week. The operation, dubbed "Taste the Rainbow, " involved the trafficking of multi-colored methamphetamine by members of criminal gangs who...
The Independent

Inmate in Missouri swaps identity with ‘similar-looking’ inmate, walks out of jail

The Randolph County sheriff department in Missouri has begun a search operation after a prison inmate used another inmate's identity to escape.Ellen Renay Goble, 24, who was held on five charges, including burglary, impersonated a fellow inmate to orchestrate her escape from the prison on Saturday, ABC 17 reported. The confusion began when Ms Goble was moved to a different cell so that hers could be cleaned. According to sheriff Aaron Wilson, the woman meant to be released was called in, but Ms Goble showed up in her place. She was aware of the other inmate’s personal details and signed...
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
thesource.com

Court Documents Show Four Counts Against T.I. and Tiny Upheld in Court

T.I. and his wife Tiny are currently battling multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations. During a live episode of the Big Facts podcast with Big Banka and DJ Scream, T.I. spoke about the allegations. “That shit don’t hurt me,” T.I. said. “Lemme ask you a question. If that were really...
CBS LA

Drone Drops Drugs Into Orange County Jail Courtyard

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A bizarre delivery happened inside an Orange County jail courtyard when drugs were dropped off by a drone. The Orange County District Attorney said Chey Smart, 41, controlled the drone from outside the jail Sunday. “There was meth, heroin, Xanax, and other prescription medications attached to the drone,” said Sgt. Ryan Anderson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The drone sat undetected until Tuesday when an inmate worker found it on the ground. Detectives said the suspect’s acquaintance, Megan Donovan, 30, serving time in the jail for a similar crime, used the recorded jail phone to orchestrate the dropoff. They arrested Smart inside a Costa Mesa apartment he rented under a stolen identity, detectives added. Inside, investigators said they found assault weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
kion546.com

Guests abducted from hotel in Mexico by gunmen, later found

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in Mexico have located 38 people, including 22 Haitians and Cubans, who were abducted from a hotel by armed men. The chief prosecutor of the northern state of San Luis Potosi said Tuesday evening that the victims were found on a roadside, apparently abandoned by their captors. Prosecutor Federico Garza Herrera says the group included 16 Mexicans and 22 foreigners. It is not immediately clear whether the abducted foreigners are migrants. Prosecutors say three SUVs carrying armed men arrived before dawn Tuesday at the Hotel Sol y Luna in the city of Matehuala and abducted the guests.
Black Enterprise

Former California Police Officers Indicted For Beating Black Teenager

Two former police officers in California who were accused of seriously beating a Black teenager nearly two years ago have been indicted. According to NBC News, the Stockton, CA, police officers, Michael Stiles and Omar Villapudua, who beat a Black teen Devin Carter, after pursuing him in a car chase, were indicted by a grand jury on September 1 for felony assault by a public officer, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, and great bodily injury enhancements for both.
