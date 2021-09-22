"I’ve seen how he compromises and betrays the people who work for him: he’s fucked everyone over! He’s turned the Bureau into the biggest drug dealer in the country." It’s 2015 and we’re in a Parisian bar where a French inside man based in Marbella ("I’m neither a cop nor a thug") and a journalist working for the French daily Libération are meeting up for the very first time. The French Central Bureau for the Repression of Illegal Drugs Trafficking (OCRTIS) is under scrutiny following the seizure by French Customs of 7 tonnes of cannabis resin, found in a van parked in the capital. Indeed, the prosecutor learns that the person involved in this crime was supposedly under surveillance by the Bureau and that the huge dealer due to receive the merchandise works as an informer for the Bureau’s head. The latter claims that his laissez-faire approach is part of a far wider strategy aimed at bringing down the entire drug dealing network, but according to his own inside man in Andalusia, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Who is lying here? Who is untouchable? What risks do they run by revealing everything? Up to what level should those within the political hierarchy look the other way in the hope of a result? It’s into the depths of these extremely troubled waters that Thierry de Peretti dives by way of Undercover.