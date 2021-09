There are many different numbers you probably have memorized: your phone number, Social Security number, maybe even a credit card or bank account number. But there’s one number that you may not even know that has a significant impact on your life. Your credit score can impact your ability to buy a car, get a mortgage, or even rent an apartment. Lots of factors impact credit scores, and they can be hard to understand. Here are a few basics.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO