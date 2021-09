Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has revealed one David Bowie song that he will not be including in the much-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 soundtrack. According to Gunn, he will not be using Bowie's iconic song "Heroes" for Guardians 3; there had been growing speculation that Gunn would be using "Heroes" for a deeply emotional moment his final chapter of the Guardians Trilogy: Rocket Raccoon's funeral. However, based on what James Gunn shared with a fan on social media, we won't be getting that moment - at least, not scored to David Bowie's "Heroes".

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO