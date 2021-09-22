CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Alina Grigore • Director of Blue Moon

By Kaleem Aftab
cineuropa.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[ + ] , which has just screened in competition at the San Sebastián Film Festival, tells the story of a dysfunctional family that runs a hotel in a mountainous area of Romania. If the crazy antics of the family were not enough to get Irina depressed, one day, she wakes up realising that someone has slept with her the night before, and she can't remember if the encounter with the married actor was consensual or not. Their relationship develops in surprising ways. We spoke to director Alina Grigore.

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Romanian San Sebastian Competitor 'Blue Moon' Rides Ripples of Family Dysfunction

In “Blue Moon,” young Irina dreams of University in Bucharest while her chaotic, rural family serves to undermine her future. Alina Grigore’s directorial debut premiers in competition at the San Sebastian Film Festival, and follows Irina’s psychological take on ‘blood for blood.’. Grigore – who wrote and starred in Berlinale...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Lucile Hadzihalilovic • Director of Earwig

[ + ] is an adaptation of the book by UK multidisciplinary artist Brian Catling, which was published in 2019. It’s set somewhere in Europe in the mid-20th century and stars Paul Hilton as a man called Albert, who looks after an isolated young girl. Other cast members include Romola Garai and Alex Lawther. The film has just had its European premiere in competition at the San Sebastián Film Festival following its Toronto screening. We spoke to director Lucile Hadzihalilovic.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Rasmus Dinesen • Director of Michelin Stars II – Nordic by Nature

Danish director Rasmus Dinesen is presenting his documentary Michelin Stars II – Nordic by Nature. in the Culinary Zinema section of the San Sebastián Film Festival. The protagonist is the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Koks, situated in a very remote spot on the Faroe Islands. Run by young chef Poul Andrias Ziska, the restaurant is famous for its own interpretation of the local culinary tradition. We talked to the director about the production process and his experience with some rather original ingredients.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Paweł Łoziński • Director of The Balcony Movie

For two-and-a-half years, Paweł Łoziński, one of the most recognised and lauded Polish documentary directors, sat on his balcony, and trained his camera on the pavement below and the people walking past. By asking a few simple questions, he told some amazing human stories, along with all the happiness, pride, sadness and loneliness that came with them. The Balcony Movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cineuropa
cineuropa.org

Tea Lindeburg • Director of As In Heaven

Danish Director Tea Lindeburg’s debut film, As In Heaven [ + ] , is playing in competition at the San Sebastián Film Festival, where we met the director to discuss her sensational first work, childbirth, and the relationships between mothers and daughters. As In Heaven is an adaptation of Marie...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Dragomir Sholev • Director of Fishbone

Bulgarian director Dragomir Sholev, who gained recognition with his feature debut Shelter. and two years ago presented his second independent film The Pig. , a Bulgarian-Romanian co-production backed by Rossitsa Valkanova’s KLAS Film and Ada Solomon’s Hi Film Productions. We talked with Sholev about the complex narrative structure and the ideas behind his multifaceted film on the occasion of its premiere at the national 39th Golden Rose Film Festival taking place 23-29 September in Varna.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Selman Nacar • Director of Between Two Dawns

A serious injury to an employee in a factory leads to a chain of events that sees the son of the factory owner facing serious bureaucratic, moral, legal and philosophical issues, in Between Two Dawns. [. +. ]. , the slow-burning debut feature by Turkish director Selman Nacar, playing in...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Emanuel Pârvu • Director of Mikado

Romanian actor, screenwriter and director Emanuel Pârvu world-premiered his second feature, Mikado. , in the New Directors competition of the 69th San Sebastián Film Festival. Here is what the director has to say about his main interests when making movies and about the challenges faced by the Romanian film industry.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cineuropa.org

Bent Hamer • Director of The Middle Man

[ + ] working in the God-forsaken town of Karmack, USA, a community in a depression so deep that they need to employ someone to communicate bad news to its long-suffering citizens. The Norwegian filmmaker Bent Hamer couldn’t attend the world premiere of his new film in person in Toronto, so he chatted to Cineuropa via zoom.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Aga Woszczyńska • Director of Silent Land

Cineuropa chatted to Aga Woszczyńska, the director and co-writer of Silent Land [ + ] , which screened in the Toronto International Film Festival’s Platform section. Cineuropa: Would you say that the main characters – or at least one of them – represent the conscience of us. Europeans?. Aga Woszczyńska:
MOVIES
Ventura County Reporter

Once in a Blue Moon | Camarillo Ranch House hosts locally filmed movie premiere

PICTURED: Eric Lutz and Ashley Newbrough star in Blue Moon Ball, which was filmed at the Camarillo Ranch House. Photo submitted. Once in a blue moon, art mirrors life so well that the results are uncanny. Consider, for instance, the plotline of the movie Blue Moon Ball, which was recently filmed at the Camarillo Ranch House.
CAMARILLO, CA
cineuropa.org

Nanna Kristín Magnúsdóttir’s debut 12 Hours to Destruction recently presented at the Finnish Film Affair

Icelandic actress, producer and VFS alumna Nanna Kristín Magnúsdóttir presented her debut feature, 12 Hours to Destruction, in the Finnish Film Affair’s Nordic Selection, a showcase for emerging talents which took place both online and in Helsinki from 22 to 24 September. Magnúsdóttir is known for her participation in features such as Heartstone and Paris of the North.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
sacramentosun.com

Olivia Jade Giannulli launching her iHeartRadio podcast

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): American YouTuber and daughter of actor and producer Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli, is launching her podcast this fall. Beginning October 24, the youngest daughter of Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will be hosting her very own iHeartRadio podcast, titled 'Conversations with Olivia Jade'. The content...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’): Watch her historic quickstep with same-sex partner Jenna Johnson

“Dancing with the Stars” saved the best for last during the season 30 premiere on Monday night, September 20. At least, the judges thought it was the best. JoJo Siwa topped the leaderboard on night one while making history in the process. Watch her quickstep above. Siwa was one of the first two contestants announced for the season, and with that announcement came the news that she would be the first “DWTS” contestant ever to compete with a same-sex partner. It certainly took the show long enough to get there after same-sex performances had been featured on “So You Think You...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Addison Rae's He's All That has a major editing error

Addison Rae's gender-swapped He's All That came out on Netflix last month, and received a mixed bag of reactions from fans. While some loved it, others were less than impressed - even pointing out an editing error in the film on TikTok. He's All That is basically a remake of...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Clint Eastwood’s Lovely, Awkward Cry Macho Is As Fragile As Its Star

Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho feels like an illusion. Filmmakers have tried for more than four decades to film N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel about an aging Texas cowboy who heads to Mexico to kidnap his former boss’s young, estranged son; it’s always seemed like an ideal project for a graying action star, but maybe not quite as graying as the currently 91-year-old Eastwood, who could have easily done it back when the novel came out. (He was reportedly attached to it for a while in the late 1980s.) Watching Cry Macho, you can imagine that younger Clint — say, at age 51, or 61, or, hell, 81 — playing the part. He doesn’t need de-aging because he’s got the audience’s memories on his side. Eastwood’s diction might be awkward, his back hunched, his frame unsteady — but he is perfect for the role because we want him to be.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley as first trailer is released

The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's noir thriller starring Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara has been released. The film, adapted from William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name, follows Cooper as Stan Carlisle, an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people by saying very little, as he crosses paths with Blanchett's Dr. Lilith Ritter, who is even more dangerous than he is.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy