Alina Grigore • Director of Blue Moon
[ + ] , which has just screened in competition at the San Sebastián Film Festival, tells the story of a dysfunctional family that runs a hotel in a mountainous area of Romania. If the crazy antics of the family were not enough to get Irina depressed, one day, she wakes up realising that someone has slept with her the night before, and she can't remember if the encounter with the married actor was consensual or not. Their relationship develops in surprising ways. We spoke to director Alina Grigore.cineuropa.org
Comments / 0