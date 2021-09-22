Melvin Van Peebles, Influential Director, Actor and Writer, Dies at 89

ER alum Parminder Nagra is set to star in a new British crime drama series, Di Ray, from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and one of its stars Maya Sondhi. British broadcaster ITV has picked up the four-part series, which revolves around Birmingham-based police officer Rachita Ray, who takes on a case that forces her to face a lifelong personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage. The story will follow a murder investigation while at the same time exploring issues of racism in the workplace. Nagra, perhaps best known for her role as Dr. Neela Rasgotra in the NBC medical drama series ER, will play Ray, who is promoted to the murder unit to investigate what is described as a “culturally specific homicide.” Ray is disappointed, believing she was chosen for her ethnicity rather than her skillset. However, she is determined to find the killer and confront her colleagues’ biases.

