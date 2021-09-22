Guest view: Bear awareness is particularly important in the fall
In the Taylor Fork drainage south of Big Sky, the Nine Quarter Circle Ranch has hosted travelers for more than a century. Here, guests have an opportunity to ride on horseback in the mountains, catch wild trout on a fly, and observe wildlife in their native habitat. The area is home to a healthy population of grizzly bears, and in order to conserve the population while the Nine Quarter Circle Ranch stays in operation, the guest ranch has adopted many bear-safety protocols.mtstandard.com
Comments / 0