James Gunn has been busy working with DC, having just released The Suicide Squad around the same time he wrapped production on the HBO Max spin-off series Peacemaker. However, the director's days with Marvel are far from over. Gunn will be returning to direct the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as well as the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This week, Karen Gillan (Nebula) shared that the third installment is "so emotional" and that she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and there were "floods of tears." Earlier today, Gunn took to Twitter with a hilarious reaction to the quote.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO