Lions' Campbell sees positives in Anzalone's play, despite struggles

Alright gang, brutal honesty time. The first entry in this new series was supposed to be about Jared Goff. I was going to go on and on about how Goff looks broken and not confident. What the Detroit Lions did—or should I say almost did—on Sunday changed everything in an instant. Sure Goff had some rough moments, but he put it together when it counted and I can’t overreact about him just yet. What I can and will overreact about is Dan Campbell. So here goes.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO