NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay set to expand into five new markets by 2023

By Davide Abbatescianni
cineuropa.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay announced its expansion into five new markets – namely, the UK, Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It will be available in a total of 16 countries by the end of 2023 (compared with the original target of 15 announced in November 2020) and will aim to reach 12 million subscribers by the end of 2025.

cineuropa.org

