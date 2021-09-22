NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay set to expand into five new markets by 2023

From this Monday, 27 September, until 1 October, the first edition of the Iberseries Platinum Industry festival will be taking place, aiming to become the largest Ibero-American audiovisual event. This year’s event will be attended by almost 1,500 professionals from the Ibero-American region and more than 200 media representatives. The festival is a joint initiative organised by EGEDA and Fundación Secuoya, seeking to increase the visibility of work set in or about Ibero-America, including feature films and fictional series, strengthening the talent of film-makers and encouraging international co-production. But it also aims to become a space for contact with the public, giving people a change to form part of this event, free of charge, which is supported by the City Hall and the Regional Government of Madrid, and which will be taking place in a number of locations including Matadero Madrid, Casa de América and the Capitol and Callao cinemas.

