CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Lucile Hadzihalilovic • Director of Earwig

By Kaleem Aftab
cineuropa.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[ + ] is an adaptation of the book by UK multidisciplinary artist Brian Catling, which was published in 2019. It’s set somewhere in Europe in the mid-20th century and stars Paul Hilton as a man called Albert, who looks after an isolated young girl. Other cast members include Romola Garai and Alex Lawther. The film has just had its European premiere in competition at the San Sebastián Film Festival following its Toronto screening. We spoke to director Lucile Hadzihalilovic.

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

Related
screenanarchy.com

Toronto 2021 Review: EARWIG, A Hypnotic Reverie On How We Cope With Adversity

Somewhere, in a small apartment in Europe in the early 1950s, after the War, there was a little girl named Mia, who had no teeth. She had a melancholy caretaker who prepared ice-dentures for her several times a day, which she did not mind, but did not let her leave the house, which maybe she did. Mia played with papier-mâché pets, and marveled at the only decoration in the apartment, an oil-painting of a large manor estate in the country. That, and the wall of polished glass goblets that her caretaker took his wine with dinner.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Earwig’: San Sebastian Review

Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s third feature is defiantly unknowable. Dir. Lucile Hadzihalilovic. France/UK. 2021. 114 mins. The much-admired Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s third feature, Earwig, screams to be watched on the big screen and, once there, defies the audience by being bafflingly, hypnotically, impenetrable. For a quiet film which barely speaks – it’s a half hour until the first word is uttered – it still makes a noise. For an ugly film, all sealed-off porridge-coloured post-Second World War interiors doused in mahogany and very little natural light, it is oddly, strikingly, handsome. It’s rare you watch a truly unique work, but Earwig is one such film. Cut from Brian Catling’s novella of the same name, it’s a singular piece from a defiant director which will polarise audiences and critics alike but ultimately enhance her reputation as an iconoclastic voice.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Paco Plaza • Director of The Grandmother

We talked genre films with Paco Plaza, whom we have to blame for scaring us senseless with Verónica. saga. Now, for the first time, he is taking part in the competition of the San Sebastián Film Festival, with The Grandmother. [. +. ]. , an out-and-out horror flick that boasts...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Alina Grigore • Director of Blue Moon

[ + ] , which has just screened in competition at the San Sebastián Film Festival, tells the story of a dysfunctional family that runs a hotel in a mountainous area of Romania. If the crazy antics of the family were not enough to get Irina depressed, one day, she wakes up realising that someone has slept with her the night before, and she can't remember if the encounter with the married actor was consensual or not. Their relationship develops in surprising ways. We spoke to director Alina Grigore.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romola Garai
Person
Alex Lawther
cineuropa.org

Aga Woszczyńska • Director of Silent Land

Cineuropa chatted to Aga Woszczyńska, the director and co-writer of Silent Land [ + ] , which screened in the Toronto International Film Festival’s Platform section. Cineuropa: Would you say that the main characters – or at least one of them – represent the conscience of us. Europeans?. Aga Woszczyńska:
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Selman Nacar • Director of Between Two Dawns

A serious injury to an employee in a factory leads to a chain of events that sees the son of the factory owner facing serious bureaucratic, moral, legal and philosophical issues, in Between Two Dawns. [. +. ]. , the slow-burning debut feature by Turkish director Selman Nacar, playing in...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Bent Hamer • Director of The Middle Man

[ + ] working in the God-forsaken town of Karmack, USA, a community in a depression so deep that they need to employ someone to communicate bad news to its long-suffering citizens. The Norwegian filmmaker Bent Hamer couldn’t attend the world premiere of his new film in person in Toronto, so he chatted to Cineuropa via zoom.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Dragomir Sholev • Director of Fishbone

Bulgarian director Dragomir Sholev, who gained recognition with his feature debut Shelter. and two years ago presented his second independent film The Pig. , a Bulgarian-Romanian co-production backed by Rossitsa Valkanova’s KLAS Film and Ada Solomon’s Hi Film Productions. We talked with Sholev about the complex narrative structure and the ideas behind his multifaceted film on the occasion of its premiere at the national 39th Golden Rose Film Festival taking place 23-29 September in Varna.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earwig#European#Cineuropa#British
cineuropa.org

Rasmus Dinesen • Director of Michelin Stars II – Nordic by Nature

Danish director Rasmus Dinesen is presenting his documentary Michelin Stars II – Nordic by Nature. in the Culinary Zinema section of the San Sebastián Film Festival. The protagonist is the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Koks, situated in a very remote spot on the Faroe Islands. Run by young chef Poul Andrias Ziska, the restaurant is famous for its own interpretation of the local culinary tradition. We talked to the director about the production process and his experience with some rather original ingredients.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Alejandro Amenábar • Director of La Fortuna

[ + ] is a series in six 45-minute episodes, starring Ana Polvorosa, Álvaro Mel, Karra Elejalde and Stanley Tucci. Behind the glossy exterior stands director Alejandro Amenábar, ably supported by Fernando Bovaira (Mod), AMC and Movistar +, on whose platform the show will air from 30 September. In the run-up to the pilot, it’s screening out of competition in the official section of the 69th San Sebastián International Film Festival.
TV SERIES
cineuropa.org

Darko Sinko • Director of Inventory

Slovenian director Darko Sinko presents his first feature, Inventory [ + ] , at this year's San Sebastián Film Festival, in the New Directors section. It is a black comedy about a middle-aged man whose life gets turned upside down when someone tries to shoot him. He then has to make an inventory of all his friends and acquaintances in order to find out who might feel wronged by him. We talked to the director about the inspiration for the story and the main protagonist.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Ana Lazarevic • Director of The Game

[ + ] is Ana Lazarevic's first feature, which has premiered in the Discovery section of this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Based on her short film exploring the same topic, she has developed an intimate story about a smuggler and a group of boys he meets whom he’s supposed to drive across the border. We spoke to the director about her inspiration for the story, the film’s concept and how she found her protagonists.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Best Life

See the Original "Sopranos" Actors vs. Who's Playing Them in the Prequel

Fourteen years after the show's infamously oblique finale, The Sopranos is coming back—in the form of a prequel movie. The Many Saints of Newark, which is being released in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 1, explores the early years of Tony Soprano and expands the lore of DiMeo crime family figures who fans only ever heard about or saw in flashbacks. While some of its characters, including protagonist Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), never appeared on the original award-winning show, we'll see many familiar faces as they were in the '60s, when the film takes place. So if you ever wondered what Paulie Walnuts or Janice Soprano were like when they were young, you're about to get your answer.
NEWARK, NJ
Deadline

Kevin Bacon Boards Blumhouse John Logan LGBTQIA+ Empowerment Feature As Star & EP

EXCLUSIVE:  Kevin Bacon is joining John Logan’s untitled horror project at Blumhouse and will also serve as an executive producer alongside executive producer Scott Turner Schofield. The movie is a LGBTQIA+ empowerment tale set at a gay conversion camp and stars Theo Germaine. The role marks a return for Bacon to the horror genre, a space he appeared in early on in his career with Friday the 13th.  Three-time Oscar nominee, Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator) will make his feature directorial debut with the film he also wrote. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Bacon will serve as an EP,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Reboot’: Leslie Bibb, Rachel Bloom, Michael McKean & Krista Marie Yu Join Steve Levitan’s Hulu Comedy Pilot

Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy) has been tapped as the female lead opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville in Reboot, Hulu’s comedy pilot from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. Also cast in the project are Rachel Bloom, in her return to series television after her starring turn on her CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Michael McKean and Krista Marie Yu. In Reboot, when Hulu reboots an early-2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Calum Worthy also stars. Bibb plays Bree, a former pageant girl from rural Virginia turned sitcom star who left the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy