Lucile Hadzihalilovic • Director of Earwig
[ + ] is an adaptation of the book by UK multidisciplinary artist Brian Catling, which was published in 2019. It’s set somewhere in Europe in the mid-20th century and stars Paul Hilton as a man called Albert, who looks after an isolated young girl. Other cast members include Romola Garai and Alex Lawther. The film has just had its European premiere in competition at the San Sebastián Film Festival following its Toronto screening. We spoke to director Lucile Hadzihalilovic.cineuropa.org
