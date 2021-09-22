CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWatching Fever Dream [ + ] without any kind of background information would make it hard to believe that this is not an original premise by Claudia Llosa. The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Samanta Schweblin, who worked side by side with the Peruvian director on the script. The result, at the 69th San Sebastián Film Festival, is a film that is entirely consistent with Llosa’s work, with her characteristic themes of motherhood and mystical forces.

Official Netflix Trailer for Mysterious Spiritual Horror 'Fever Dream'

"Why do mothers always do that?" "Do what?" "Access the danger." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a mysterious spiritual horror feature that was filmed in Chile, directed by a Peruvian filmmaker, called Fever Dream. It recently premiered at the 2021 San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, and is arriving on Netflix this October. A young woman named Amanda lies in pain, while a young teenager named David urgently questions her, forcing her to unravel the truth of what happened to her. She is not his mother and he is not her son. Together they will reveal a disturbing and evocative tale of broken souls, an invisible lurking terror, and the fragile threads that bind parents and children. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin. Fever Dream stars María Valverde, Dolores Fonzi, Germán Palacios, Guillermo Pfening, Emilio Vodanovich, Guillermina Sorribes, Marcelo Michinaux, & Cristina Banegas. I'm always curious about experimental, artistic films like this - it's something different.
‘Fever Dream’ Trailer: Clauda Llosa’s First Film In Seven Years Hits Netflix In October

Whatever your criticisms of Netflix are, they have been a home to filmmakers who may not fit in the typical studio system. One of those is Claudia Llosa, who won the Golden Bear and earned an Oscar nomination for The Milk of Sorrow in 2009. It’s been seven years since her last film, the underrated drama Aloft with Jennifer Connolly. And now Llosa is back, thanks to Netflix, with Fever Dream, a suspense film led by Exodus: Gods and Kings actress María Valverde.
‘Fever Dream’: Claudia Llosa’s South American Thriller Is a Likely Oscar Submission — Trailer Exclusive

With Netflix’s Spanish-language thriller “Fever Dream,” a likely Oscar submission from Peru that debuts at the San Sebastian Film Festival on September 20, Claudia Llosa (Oscar-nominated “Milk of Sorrow”) returns to South America after filming her English-language follow-up, family drama “Aloft,” starring Jennifer Connelly. The atmospheric, hallucinatory “Fever Dream” is another mother and son fable. After the birth of Llosa’s second child, the director read the magic realist novel “Distancia de Rescate,” by Argentine author Samanta Schweblin, and instantly saw the movie in her mind. “Usually, I’m not looking for things to adapt, but it just captured me in such a way...
Fever Dream on Netflix: October 13 Release, Cast, Plot and more

As you all know that Halloween is not too far, and that’s the way we’re welcoming our much-loved winter season and with those warm blankets, curling up in your bed, and having all the warmed-up snacks, who would go for a horror movie then? The atmosphere and the surrounding seem to pretty much match up with the scenario.
