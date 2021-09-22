CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Sabine Boss and Pierre Monnard sign their names to the new SRF series Neumatt

By Giorgia Del Don
cineuropa.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeumatt, the brand-new, hotly anticipated Swiss series composed of eight 47-minute episodes, which is set to be broadcast daily from 26 September on SRF’s main channel (as well as on Play Suisse and Play SRF), will enjoy its big screen debut at the Zurich Film Festival (on 25 September). The series is the brainchild of one of Switzerland’s most highly esteemed directors, Petra Volpe, who also gave us the multi-award-winning work The Divine Order.

