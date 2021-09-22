Javier Bardem on What Makes Him ‘The Good Boss’ in Fernando León de Aranoa’s San Sebastian Standout

Say you’re hitching a ride at the side of a lonely highway, and two cars slow down at once. One is driven by Anton Chigurh, the taciturn, helmet-haired serial killer played to Oscar-winning effect by Javier Bardem in “No Country for Old Men.” At the wheel of the other is Blanco, the grayly respectable factory CEO essayed by the same actor in “The Good Boss.” Seems like an easy choice, though by the end of the latter film, you might be inclined to take your chances with the psychopath. Blanco probably won’t kill you; not by his own hand, at least....

