Jeff McCoy didn't mind the long time his son spent on a swing set earlier this month. "He just loves to swing," the father said. "We were on the swing for three hours." McCoy said it was the first time his 4-year-old son Jeffie had been out of the hospital in more than six weeks. The boy has been at OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City, where he received a bone marrow transplant in August.

MUSKOGEE, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO