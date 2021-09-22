Next frontier for Tigers' Baddoo: Prove he's more than a fourth outfielder
DETROIT — Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo has exceeded all expectations this season. That’s not even debatable. A Rule-5 project who hadn’t played in two years, coming off elbow surgery, having never played above High-A ball – that he has been a productive presence in the Tigers’ lineup all season is remarkable. That he’s slashed .259/.325/.452, with an American League-best seven triples, 13 home runs, 55 runs scored, 52 RBIs and 14 stolen bases – well, that’s beyond what general manager Al Avila or manager AJ Hinch could have even dreamed.www.grandhaventribune.com
