Mayoral candidates respond

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Hennepin County’s former chief public defender is now running to be its top prosecutor. Mary Moriarty announced Monday morning she will run for Hennepin County attorney. Current county attorney Mike Freeman said earlier this month he will not run for re-election after serving more than two decades across two stints in the position. “The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office could be a powerful partner to lead transformational reform in the criminal legal system, but we need a leader who has the experience, vision, and courage to create meaningful and lasting change,” Moriarty said. “I believe I can be that leader...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO