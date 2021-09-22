CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Mayoral candidates respond

mynortheaster.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(did not provide a photo) The Northeaster recently sent questionnaires to all 17 candidates for Minneapolis mayor, to give our readers a chance to get to know them and where they stand on issues before the Nov. 2 election. Not all responded. Those who did are presented here, including Nate “Honey Badger” Atkins, AJ Awed, Clint Conner, Christopher David, Jacob Frey (incumbent), Paul E. Johnson, Kate Knuth, Doug Nelson, Sheila Nezhad and Jerrell Perry. Some answers in the print version were edited to fit the space. Here are their complete responses.

www.mynortheaster.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Boston mayoral candidates receive new endorsements

Our weekly summary of state & local news highlights endorsements in the Boston mayoral race and changes to the Florida public school quarantine requirements. Read all about it in this week’s edition of the State & Local Tap. Ballot Measures Update. Thirty-nine statewide measures have been certified for the 2021...
Seattle Times

Q&A on public safety with Seattle’s mayoral candidates

Interim Chief Adrian Diaz decried the “unrelenting pace of violence” this summer. We asked the two candidates for Seattle mayor on the Nov. 2 ballot about their approaches to public safety. Q: How would you respond to concerns about slow police response times to violence and property crimes?. Bruce Harrell:...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Humphrey
Person
Kate Knuth
Person
Jacob Frey
CBS Minnesota

Former Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty Announces Campaign For Hennepin County Attorney

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Hennepin County’s former chief public defender is now running to be its top prosecutor. Mary Moriarty announced Monday morning she will run for Hennepin County attorney. Current county attorney Mike Freeman said earlier this month he will not run for re-election after serving more than two decades across two stints in the position. “The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office could be a powerful partner to lead transformational reform in the criminal legal system, but we need a leader who has the experience, vision, and courage to create meaningful and lasting change,” Moriarty said. “I believe I can be that leader...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mybackyardnews.com

LTE: BRETT SMILEY CANDIDATE FOR MAYOR OF PROVIDENCE

One of the best parts about running for mayor is connecting with neighbors from all over the city about our shared love of Providence. Our people are our greatest resource, and I’m continually impressed by the commitment of our residents and business owners to making Providence the best we can be.
Seattle Times

Candidates for Seattle mayor on homelessness: Actions, data, accountability

Editor’s note: Almost 80% of likely Seattle voters in a new Crosscut-Elway Poll said the city’s homelessness crisis was important as they consider their choice for mayor. We asked the two candidates on the Nov. 2 ballot about their approaches. Q: What three actions would you take within the first...
alextimes.com

Candidate profile: Annetta Catchings vies for mayoral seat

Annetta Catchings has seen the world and solved a myriad of customer service issues in 30 years as a flight attendant for American Airlines. She hopes to apply that experience and bring a “citizen-centric” approach to the issues facing Alexandria as the city’s next mayor. Catchings’ decision to run for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy