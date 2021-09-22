Educating through community outreach

ALAMOSA — Part of the challenges that come with serving the homeless is letting those on the streets know of the resources available to them which is how Community Outreach began. Community Outreach consists of two departments: Street and Rural Outreach. Street Outreach focuses on those living on the streets here in Alamosa and Rural Outreach connects and aids those living further into the Valley. We believe safety, wellness, and relationships should be accessible to everyone regardless of their circumstances. Many in our community struggle to survive in harsh conditions, often living unsheltered or in remote regions of the San Luis Valley. Many need food, clothing, camping equipment and other supplies to survive. This past year over 450 individuals have been aided by Community Outreach.