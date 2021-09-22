CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Educating through community outreach

Alamosa Valley Courier
 6 days ago

ALAMOSA — Part of the challenges that come with serving the homeless is letting those on the streets know of the resources available to them which is how Community Outreach began. Community Outreach consists of two departments: Street and Rural Outreach. Street Outreach focuses on those living on the streets here in Alamosa and Rural Outreach connects and aids those living further into the Valley. We believe safety, wellness, and relationships should be accessible to everyone regardless of their circumstances. Many in our community struggle to survive in harsh conditions, often living unsheltered or in remote regions of the San Luis Valley. Many need food, clothing, camping equipment and other supplies to survive. This past year over 450 individuals have been aided by Community Outreach.

alamosanews.com

The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
