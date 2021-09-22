CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

“Wearing the Lead Glasses” To Be Expanded into a Book

By Places Editors
Places Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are pleased to share that Thomas Beller is now under contract with Island Press to expand his Places article, “Wearing the Lead Glasses,” into a book. Published in May 2019, “Wearing the Lead Glasses” is part of our series on economic and racial inequity in American cities, The Inequality Chronicles, which was supported by a grant from the Kresge Foundation. Beller centered his investigation in New Orleans, describing a profound public health crisis that has been neglected for more than a century. “Lead poisoning is the longest-running childhood epidemic in America,” he wrote. “It has no cure. The damage is immediate and irreversible.”

placesjournal.org

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

The book that:

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris. Such strong writing, riveting, and highly enjoyable. I stayed up until about 3 A.M. reading this one. It's a page turner, and I’m looking forward to seeing what Zakiya writes next. …I recommend over and over again:. Kiley Reid’s Such a Fun...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
inspiringtips.com

11 Signs God is Pushing You into Something Better

You may not know it yet, but there is a big chance that your current struggles are God’s way of leading you to more incredible things. Your present situation may be difficult, but if you keep hanging there and trusting Him, you will surely see better days ahead. To help...
RELIGION
CBS News

Anderson Cooper on the Vanderbilt dynasty

For the past 15 years, CNN anchor and "60 Minutes" correspondent Anderson Cooper has been sorting through his mother's treasures. Cooper's mother was Gloria Vanderbilt, known for her designer jeans, and as the so-called "Poor Little Rich Girl" at the center of an infamous Depression-era custody battle between her own mother (also named Gloria) and Aunt Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Beller
spectrumnews1.com

Latina moms expand 'Lil Libros' to improve diversity in children's books

At their offices in Sout​h Los Angeles, Lil' Libros co-founders Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein packed up boxes of books to ship to their customers. The two have been close friends since junior high and launched Lil’ Libros from their garages at home in 2014. Since then, they have sold more than 1.5 million books worldwide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New Netflix series 'Grendel' first to use Muslim Arab man as lead in a comic book adaptation

Abubakr Ali was 10 years old when two hijacked airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11, 2001. The terrorist attacks took place a year after Ali moved to the United States from Egypt, and they changed his life forever. From that day forward, the child in Ali became stifled, he says, aching under the weight of blame Muslim communities were forced to endure.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Press#Places#American#The Kresge Foundation#The New Yorker#The New York Times#Town And Country#N 1#The Threepenny Review#Tulane University
Only In Southern California

Julian Pie Company Is A Little-Known Southern California Spot That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive

Family run Julian Pie Company has been churning out delicious pies for decades. You may have to trek out to the middle of nowhere to visit their store at 21976 Highway 79 in Santa Ysabel, but it’s worth every mile. Julian Pie Company was named by Food Network as one of the best things to […] The post Julian Pie Company Is A Little-Known Southern California Spot That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive appeared first on Only In Your State.
SANTA YSABEL, CA
ARTnews

AI Tech Casts Doubt on Rubens Painting, ‘Whitest White’ Paint Invented, and More: Morning Links for September 27, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GENUINE ARTICLE? On Friday, the Vatican Museums opened a tantalizing show with a lengthy title: “Saints Peter and Paul by Raphael and Fra Bartolomeo: An Homage to the Patrons of Rome.” It unites two paintings of the Apostles that Fra Bartolomeo conceived, held by the Vatican, and his preparatory sketches, held by the Uffizi in Florence. It is a first-of-its kind collaboration between the two institutions, the AP reports, and restoration and research for the show confirmed that Raphael  finished St. Paul, as many had believed. Meanwhile, AI technology that compared a Rubens at the National Gallery in London, Samson and Delilah (1609–10) with some 150 other paintings...
ENGINEERING
WTVF

Glass Jewelry

Glass jewelry artist Dobrila Pinkor showed us the skill and artistry that goes into making glass beads and custom jewelry. Visit www.studiodobrila.com to see more of Dobrila's jewelry and other artwork. If you have questions or would like more information, email info@StudioDobrila.com. Look for Dobrila Pintar in Booth 165 at the Tennessee Craft Fair Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10 at Centennial Park. Visit www.tennesseecraft.org/fallfair to learn more.
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Facebook Hits Pause On Instagram For Kids, Blasts Scathing WSJ Series Ahead Of Senate Hearing

Instagram is putting a pin in a version of the app aimed at children, its chief Adam Mosseri said today, as the company and parent Facebook are under fire ahead of a hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday. Mosseri told the Today show Monday that Instagram Kids’ planned rollout has been paused as it explores ramped up parental controls. “Parents of kids of all ages are looking for more ways to supervise and control their kids experiences online, and so the idea is that we’re going to bring these parental controls as an optional feature to teens everywhere,” Mosseri told the morning show’s...
INTERNET
Deadline

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star Lola Tung Inks With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung for representation in all areas. Tung will make her television debut in the lead role of Belly in Jenny Han’s anticipated Amazon YA drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on The New York Times bestselling trilogy of the same name. The multigenerational drama hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. Tung’s Belly used to be gawky and awkward, but this summer she turns 16. She’s starting to turn heads,...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy