“Wearing the Lead Glasses” To Be Expanded into a Book
We are pleased to share that Thomas Beller is now under contract with Island Press to expand his Places article, “Wearing the Lead Glasses,” into a book. Published in May 2019, “Wearing the Lead Glasses” is part of our series on economic and racial inequity in American cities, The Inequality Chronicles, which was supported by a grant from the Kresge Foundation. Beller centered his investigation in New Orleans, describing a profound public health crisis that has been neglected for more than a century. “Lead poisoning is the longest-running childhood epidemic in America,” he wrote. “It has no cure. The damage is immediate and irreversible.”placesjournal.org
