CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellevue, WA

Council Roundup: Bellevue Police continue work enacting reforms

Bellevue, Washington
Bellevue, Washington
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WaYZE_0c516voh00

Plus, regional affordable housing budget reviewed and big donation for regional trail improvements announced

On Monday, the City Council received a quarterly progress report on the ways in which the Bellevue Police Department is responding to recommendations for reforms brought to the city through an independent review. The review was the result of a pledge taken by the mayor and council following the murder of George Floyd to assess police policies and practices and engage the community to understand where improvements could be made, particularly related to use of force.

Of the 47 reforms recommended, the department has formally incorporated 20 into the Bellevue Police policy manual since April. Another nine recommendations are in the final review stage and close to being implemented. Continued progress on the reforms will be presented at the next quarterly progress report to council.

Examples of the adopted reforms include a duty for officers to intervene and report if another officer uses excessive force, giving a warning before using deadly force if feasible, the removal of neck restraints and the incorporation of specific requirements for the use of physical force to be proportional to the threat being faced.

In addition, the department is in the process of evaluating body-worn cameras and hopes to implement a system by the first quarter of 2022. Bellevue Police also plan to hold community feedback and engagement sessions during the process. The department also plans to continue engaging with community groups, especially those representing communities of color, and providing more transparency tools for the public such as real-time data dashboards and community meetings.

The full report is available on Bellevue Television. More information on the review, including the final report, can be found on the city’s Council Pledge web page.

Regional affordable housing budget reviewed

Later, councilmembers reviewed the annual budget and work program for A Regional Coalition for Housing, or ARCH. ARCH is a key affordable housing partner for numerous cities as they collectively tackle availability and accessibility of affordable housing in the area. The organization handles investment of affordable housing resources, planning at local and regional levels, monitoring the housing created by housing programs, and administering programs, outreach and education.

The ARCH proposed 2022 budget is a 29% increase over the 2021 budget, mostly due to adding two additional staff positions in 2022 to address increased need to support housing transactions, monitoring and administration of incentive programs. The ARCH Executive Board also recommended adding another position dedicated to supporting housing programs and special projects, but not until the 2023 budget. Of a total 2022 ARCH operating budget of nearly $1.5 million, Bellevue’s share is $344,457.

To illustrate the growth of ARCH’s scope and services, in 2000 just two cities had affordable housing incentive programs and ARCH managed 40 contracts in their Housing Trust Fund. In 2021, ten cities now have incentive programs, seven cities are implementing local housing strategies and the trust fund has more than 100 contracts.

In Bellevue specifically, the ARCH work program highlighted activities they would be involved in to include expansion of incentive programs, investing affordable housing sales tax revenue in the community, supporting the city’s Affordable Housing Strategy and supporting special projects such as Transit-Oriented Development projects.

The council unanimously approved drafting legislation for adoption of the proposed ARCH 2022 budget and work plan at a future meeting. Further budget and presentation details are in the meeting materials.

Big donation for regional trail improvements announced

In other business, City Manager Brad Miyake shared news of a $7.5 million contribution from Amazon to continue completing sections of the Eastrail, a multiuse path on a former railroad corridor that, when completed, will run 42 miles from Renton to Snohomish, including seven miles in Bellevue.

The donation is another example of public-private partnerships that are improving key amenities for residents, workers and visitors to Bellevue. Earlier this year, Facebook and REI also dedicated funds to support regional trails in Bellevue. The latest grant will specifically be used on sections of the Eastrail through Bellevue, including rehabilitation of the 100-year-old, 1,000-foot-long, historic Wilburton trestle and a stretch of paved trail near I-90. More details on the grant announcement are available through King County, which owns much of the land the trail traverses, and history of the Eastrail project in Bellevue is available on a dedicated city web page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bellevue, Washington

Opening on Human Services Commission

The City Council is seeking candidates for a vacancy on Bellevue’s Human Services Commission. Interested residents can apply online. Applications are due by Friday, Oct. 1. Made up of volunteers and appointed by the mayor with City Council concurrence, board and commission members serve four-year terms, offering their time and expertise to help shape Bellevue’s future. Bellevue’s boards and commissions advise the council and conduct regularly scheduled public meetings.
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Council Roundup: East Main Land Use Code Amendment

Plus, success of Neighborhood Walks, latest development activity and environmental education center name discussed. On Monday, the City Council reviewed the first of a series of topics – building height and housing – related to the Land Use Code Amendment (LUCA) for the East Main Station Area. The discussion focused...
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

City hosting Neighborhood Forum on affordable housing

Rising housing costs have priced many people out of living in Bellevue. The increasingly urgent need for housing affordability impacts the entire community – from the most vulnerable residents to the day-to-day workforce, and from parents wanting to send their children to school to older adults seeking to “age in place.” Residents will get an opportunity this month through an upcoming Neighborhood Forum to learn how the city has made progress in addressing affordable housing and how they can get involved.
BELLEVUE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Renton, WA
Bellevue, WA
Government
City
Snohomish, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Bellevue, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Police sector captains to host roundtables

Bellevue residents will have the opportunity to meet the police captain assigned to their part of the city and ask questions or share concerns at virtual roundtable discussions this month. The city has three areas – north, south and west – each led by a Bellevue Police sector captain to...
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

“Al fresco” program on Main Street ends this weekend

City seeking feedback on 2021 outdoor dining program. As fall approaches, the cooler temperatures and shifting weather mean the on-street dining areas on Main Street will soon wrap up for the year. These expanded outdoor dining areas will close after dinner service on Sunday, Sept. 19. Patios located on sidewalks will generally remain open as long as weather and demand allow. The city is encouraging residents to get out and experience the spaces, and then take a survey about the experience so programs can be improved in the future.
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Council Roundup: Homelessness outreach and support work update

Plus, economic development snapshot and Transportation Commission appointment. On Monday, the City Council received an informational update on Bellevue’s homelessness outreach program, including current successes, challenges and ongoing work to connect those impacted to supportive services. During the 2020 Point in Time count of those experiencing homelessness in King County,...
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue adds UAS tool to boost services

Use of Unmanned Aerial Systems technology will be used in key areas across various departments. The City of Bellevue is adding Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) technology to its toolkit to improve delivery of essential services to residents. The city completed an extensive assessment of various considerations to using UAS technology, including examining successful UAS programs at other cities in the region. The assessment concluded this technology would improve city services and offer key advantages in information gathering across many departments, where appropriate.
BELLEVUE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Sales#Murder#Bellevue Police#The City Council#Bellevue Television#Council Pledge#Arch#The Arch Executive Board#Housing Trust Fund#City#Rei
Bellevue, Washington

Welcoming Week celebrates belonging in Bellevue

Events highlight culture, art with several outdoor settings. Eastside cities and community organizations will celebrate the sixth annual Welcoming Week with several events Sept. 10-19. Welcoming America’s theme for 2021’s Welcoming Week is “Belonging Begins with Us.” Welcoming Week is dedicated to welcoming new immigrants and celebrating diverse communities with all community members both new and longstanding. Local residents are invited to engage through the sharing of cultural traditions, art, dance and community during the celebration.
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue medics receive American Heart Association award

When someone has a severe heart attack, small details in their care can make a big difference. Bellevue firefighter/paramedics and emergency medical technicians have received an American Heart Association award for protocols that ensure rapid, life-saving treatment. The Bellevue Fire Department is the first agency in King County to earn...
BELLEVUE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
Bellevue, Washington

Openings on Bellevue Network on Aging

The City of Bellevue is recruiting eight new members for Bellevue Network on Aging, which supports healthy aging in our community. Interested candidates may apply by Friday, Oct. 1. The Network on Aging promotes awareness of needs and resource that support older adults through life transitions. Through effective and systematic...
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue, WA
108
Followers
199
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Bellevue (/ˈbɛlvjuː/ BEL-vyoo) is a city in the Eastside region of King County, Washington, United States, located across Lake Washington from Seattle. It is the third-largest city in the Seattle metropolitan area and has variously been characterized as an edge city, a suburb, boomburb, or satellite city. Its population was 122,363 at the 2010 census and 148,164 in a 2019 census estimate. The city's name is derived from the French term belle vue ("beautiful view").

Comments / 0

Community Policy