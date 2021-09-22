CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

Notice of Formation of Upstate...

Daily Star
 6 days ago

Notice of Formation of Upstate Lubricants, LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on August 28th, 2021. Office Location: Otsego County. SSNY Designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of the process to PO BOX 203 Cherry Valley, NY 13320 Purpose: Purpose is to engage in any and all business activities permitted under NYS laws.

Daily Star

B LOGS LLC Articles of Org. fi...

B LOGS LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 9/20/21. Office in Delaware Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to PO Box 88, Halcottsville, NY 12438. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. Principal business loc: 46966 State Highway 30, Halcottsville, NY 12438.
HALCOTTSVILLE, NY
Daily Star

INVITATION TO BIDDERS NOTICE I...

INVITATION TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 103, Article 5A of the General Municipal Law that sealed bids are sought by the City of Oneonta for LOWER RESERVOIR PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE INSTALLATION CITY OF ONEONTA, N.Y. Project No. 2021-020 Sealed bids will be received by the Purchasing Agent, John Janitz at his office at City Hall, 258 Main Street, Oneonta, New York on Thursday, October 7, 2021 until 2:00 p.m. at which time bids will be publicly opened and read. Scope of bid is to install only a City purchased steel truss pedestrian bridge at the City's Lower Reservoir located on Lower Reservoir Road in the Town of Oneonta. Work includes all coordination and communication with the purchased bridge manufacturer required to complete delivery, unloading, setting and anchoring the bridge on existing cast in place concrete structures. Specifications may be obtained from the Purchasing Department during regular office hours or will be mailed to bidders on request or on the Internet at www.govbids.com and clicking on the link at that web address for the "Empire State Purchasing Group". DATED: September 21, 2021 John Janitz Purchasing Agent City of Oneonta.
ONEONTA, NY
Business
Daily Star

LEGAL NOTICE -Tax Collection N...

LEGAL NOTICE -Tax Collection NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the tax roll and warrant for the collection of taxes for the Sidney Central School District have been approved. All school tax payments should be made either by mailing to: SIDNEY CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, Attn: Tax Collector, 95 West Main Street, Sidney, NY 13838, or you may drop taxes off in a SECURE DROP BOX at the Sidney Central School District Â- District Office Vestibule (Door 11) as follows: Monday through Thursday - 8:00am - 4:00pm September 1, 2021 through November 6, 2021 Taxes will be collected without penalty from September 1 to September 30, 2021; with a 2% penalty from October 1 to November 1, 2021; and with a 3% penalty from November 2 to November 6, 2021. After November 6, 2021, all unpaid taxes will be returned to the County Treasurer. School taxes are then re-levied with an additional penalty and payable with the Town and County Tax that you will receive in January of 2022. Dated: August 23, 2021 Constance A. Umbra District Clerk.
SIDNEY, NY
Daily Star

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTIC...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Board for the Village of Cooperstown will hold the following public hearing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as can be heard: Meeting location to be determined. Meeting to be held either in the Village Office Building, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown, New York or via video-conferencing. 20 GLEN AVENUE - Applicant seeks a Special Use Permit for a single-family residence within the C Commercial District The plans for this project are on file with the Village Clerk's Office at the Village Office, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown, New York, and may be seen during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Public comments must be provided by email to the Zoning Officer at zoning@cooperstownny.org or by regular mail to the address below no later than Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Requests for the Zoom link must be made prior to Tuesday, September 21st at 3:30 p.m. by anyone who wishes to participate in the public hearing. Jenna Utter Village Clerk Village of Cooperstown 22 Main Street Cooperstown, NY 13326 Tele: (607)547-2411 Email: jutter@cooperstownny.org.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Daily Star

Public Meetings: Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 28-29, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Middletown Town Board budget workshop, 7 p.m., town hall. New Lisbon Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall. Otsego County Board of Representatives Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. Otsego...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Daily Star

Step Back in Time: Sept. 29, 2021

Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago. The Oneonta Teachers’ Association (OTA) will file a “Type II Grievance” to Edward Onody, acting superintendent of school, against the Board of Education for not paying July 1 contracted raises. The Board received word...
ONEONTA, NY
Daily Star

Community Calendar: Sept. 29-30, 2021

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org. Norwich. Afton Central School...
ONEONTA, NY
Daily Star

Facing deadline, more NY health care workers vaccinate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Thousands of health care workers in New York faced with either getting the COVID-19 vaccine or losing their jobs received at least one dose as the statewide mandate neared, according to state figures. Workers at hospitals and nursing homes had until Monday to get their first...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Star

In Our Opinion: Suspension of Delhi principal was justified

We were pleased to see that Delhi school principal Robin Robbins was placed on leave for refusing to get tested for COVID-19 last week as state rules mandating vaccination or regular COVID testing took effect. Robbins is the middle and high school principal at the Delaware Academy and Central School...
DELHI, NY
Daily Star

NY gov expands virtual court hearings at troubled Rikers

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a disaster emergency and signed an executive order expanding the use of virtual court appearances at New York City's Rikers Island jail on Tuesday, saying it would expedite hearings for inmates and lessen some of the burden on corrections officers at a facility in crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams Considering Running For Governor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is considering a run for the state’s top job in 2022, setting the stage for a rematch against now Gov. Kathy Hochul. In a statement, Williams announced the launch of an exploratory committee to run for governor of New York next year. Three years ago, Williams challenged Hochul in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. Williams says he’ll tour the state in October to hear directly from New Yorkers about what’s most imporant to them and their communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Vaccine Mandate For NYC Teachers, Department Of Education Workers Put On Hold By Federal Judge

UPDATE: COVID Vaccine Mandate For New York City Teachers To Take Effect After Federal Appeals Court Lifts Temporary Ban NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday was supposed to be the deadline for New York City school employees to get vaccinated, but that’s not the case anymore after a judge temporarily blocked the mandate. The Department of Education’s vaccine mandate is now in limbo, just days before it was supposed to take effect. Come Monday, all teachers and DOE employees were required to have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine or they’d lose their jobs, but Friday night, that all changed when...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Star

Cazenovia man announces run for Salka's seat

A Cazenovia resident has announced his plans to run for the Assembly seat held by John Salka, R-Brookfield. Colton Mennig announced his plans to run for the Democratic Party nomination for the 121st District, which includes Madison County, most of Otsego County, and part of Oneida County. Mennig graduated from...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Daily Star

Long Island's 2 counties grapple with high auto fatalities

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Long Island’s two counties are among the tops in New York state for auto fatalities, and officials and safety advocates say increased enforcement can’t be the only solution. Data from the Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research show Suffolk County led the state with...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Star

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDSNOTICE I...

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDSNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that sealed bids, in DUPLICATE, are sought and requested by the Charlotte Valley Central School District (hereinafter called "Owner"), for the construction of the following Project: 2021 - 2022 Capital Outlay Project Bids are requested for a single prime contract for General Trades Work, in accordance with Drawings, Project Manual, and other Bidding and Contract Documents prepared by Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC 100 Hunt Center, Airport Corporate Park, Horseheads, NY 14845. Sealed bids will be received by the Owner until 3:30 P.M. local time on October 6, 2021 at Front office, Charlotte Valley Central School District, Davenport, NY 13750, at which time and place all bids will be opened and publicly read aloud. The Bidding Documents and Bid Forms may be examined at the following: Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC Airport Corporate Park, 100 Hunt Center, Horseheads, NY 14845-1019 Documents are also available for view at www.godataflow.com; click on "Client Projects", click on "HUNT Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC" to view Bid Documents electronically and an up to date Plan Holders list. Copies of said documents may be obtained from the Horseheads office of Dataflow, Inc., Airport Corporate Park, 100 Hunt Center, Horseheads, NY 14845, phone (607) 562-2196, fax (607) 562-3214, email "Corning@GoDataFlow.com" by bidders upon payment of a deposit of $25.00 for each complete set and a separate, non-refundable $25.00 shipping and handling payment for each set. Electronic (pdf) files are also available for a non-refundable payment of $25.00. All checks for sets of Bidding and Contract Documents shall be made payable to the Charlotte Valley Central School District. All checks for shipping and handling, and PDF sets, shall be made payable to Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC. All Prime Contract Bidders who have paid the aforesaid deposit for an entire set of Bidding and Contract Documents and have submitted a bid with required bid security; and return such sets to Dataflow Inc. Horseheads office in GOOD CONDITION within thirty (30) calendar days after the award of contract or rejection of bids, shall receive a refund of the full amount of such deposit. Any NON-BIDDER may be refunded his deposit only upon returning plans and specifications PRIOR to the bid opening. Postage and HANDLING are NOT REFUNDABLE. All questions prior to bid opening must be received by the close of business on September 30, 2021. Questions shall be directed to Samuel Frauenhofer at Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC at email Frauenhofers@hunt-eas.com. All bidders request for information shall use the form located in specification 00 12 00 - Request for Information. A digital copy of this form is available upon request. As bid security, each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond made payable to Owner, in accordance with the amounts and terms described in the INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS. The Owner requires that all bids shall comply with the bidding requirements specified in the INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS. The Owner may, at his discretion, waive informalities in bids, but is not obligated to do so, nor does this represent that he will do so. The Owner also reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Under no circumstances will the Owner waive any informality which, by such waiver, would give one Bidder a substantial advantage or benefit not enjoyed by all other Bidders. No Bidder may withdraw his Bid before forty-five (45) days after the actual date of the opening thereof, unless a mistake due to error is claimed by the Bidder in accordance with INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS. Attention of Bidders is particularly called to requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the Contract. Additional site visits are permitted by appointment only. Appointments shall be scheduled with James Harter, Superintendent; phone: (607) 278-5511.
DAVENPORT, NY

