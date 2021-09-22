John Rich Has A New TV Show

I’m a big believer in TV show astrology. You know—the online quizzes that tell you, based on a number of factors, the characters you resemble, all of it related in the style of a birth chart. For instance, my Seinfeld chart has me at Costanza, Elaine ascendant. I’m also a Sex and the City Charlotte, Carrie rising. My Office one is probably a Stanley moon, Kelly rising and, thankfully, I take medication for that. But when it came to New Girl, one of my favorite shows of the last decade, I was never quite sure which character I really identified with, at least until I checked back in with the series in anticipation of the pilot’s 10th anniversary this week.

