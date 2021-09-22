CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Rich Has A New TV Show

His interview tonight is with the King of NASCAR, Richard Petty. John Rich spent some time with the Tanner in the MOrning show. He’s premiering a new show on the FOX Business Channel. It’s called “The Pursuit.” It will air at 9 Eastern tonight. John told us some of the...

