With one goal and three assists in her first 247 minutes in a Roma shirt, Benedetta Glionna's Giallorosse career has gotten off to a near-perfect start. Acquired over the summer through a trade with Juventus involving forward Agnese Bonfantini, the 22-year-old forward had big shoes to fill. Not only was Bonfantini a fan favorite, but she was also a hell of a prospect in her own right, scoring 12 league goals in 56 appearances between 2018 and 2021. Between her aggressive approach, pace, and dribbling ability Bonfantini is one of Italy's brightest U-23 talents and a huge piece of Roma's plans.

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO