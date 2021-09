Investing in the earliest stages of a startup, when it is just forming, is risky but potentially extremely lucrative. It’s why many investors are doubling down on the space, including Sequoia, which most recently raised about $195 million for a dedicated seed fund and Andreessen Horowitz, with its $400 million seed. Seed deals, for lack of a better term, are on fire.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO